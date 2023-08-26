Ricciardo suffered a fractured metacarpal in his left hand following an accident at turn 3 during FP2 at Zandvoort. The impact with the barriers tore the steering wheel out of his hands and the left one violently hit the cockpit.

The team from Faenza then entrusted the Australian’s car for the rest of the weekend to Liam Lawson, Red Bull reserve and currently engaged in the Japanese Super Formula. Without forgetting that next week we will be back on track immediately at Monza.

After a week of break, Formula 1 will then get back on track in Singapore and according to the Red Bull team principal, Christian Horner, that could be the ideal moment for the return of Ricciardo, who was competing in his third GP since when he got back behind the wheel of the AlphaTauri.

“That’s what he was most frustrated with, talking to him last night. He took quite a bit of time off, to get his spirit back, to get back on track and now he’s back on the bench again. This was, I think, his frustration. I think he felt that the car had started to make some progress and it’s a shame for him” Horner told Sky Sports.

“But I’m sure that, in his mind, he probably has Singapore as his target. But then again, Singapore is probably one of the toughest circuits on the calendar. But nature will take its course.”

Daniel Ricciardo, Alpha Tauri Stable Photo by: Dom Romney / Motorsport Images

Horner added that Ricciardo left Zandvoort to undergo surgery in Barcelona on Sunday. As it turns out, he will be treated by Dr. Xavier Mir. Mir is famous for the many operations he performed on MotoGP riders, but he also operated on Lance Stroll after the bicycle accident which excluded him from pre-season testing in Bahrain, allowing him to return for the following week’s GP.

Horner explained: “These guys, we see it in MotoGP, recover very quickly, so today he’s leaving for Barcelona. Tomorrow Daniel could also have a small operation to fix the fracture. It’s a fairly clear fracture and then, of course, everything It depends on the recovery and how long it will take.”

“Any normal human would need 10-12 weeks, but we know these guys aren’t normal. So, it all depends on the recovery process. How long will it take, three weeks, a month, six weeks? Nobody really knows.” .