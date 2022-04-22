Two weeks before the Australian Grand Prix, the third round of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship, Red Bull should have found the fault that forced Max Verstappen to retire and, according to what the team leaders said, it should also have solved it.

The failure that occurred at Albert Park on Verstappen’s RB18 was related to a component external to the fuel tank and, as such, Honda played an important role in the investigations carried out in recent days to identify the problem and solve it.

Christian Horner, today, said that in Sakura, the HRC headquarters in Japan, Honda technicians have solved the failure that deprived the reigning world champion of a possible second place in Australia.

“We worked with our colleagues from HRC in Japan. They found the problem and solved it,” Horner told Sky F1.

“I think we have found a solution for this weekend. Max was just very, very unlucky. A component that has traveled thousands of kilometers without ever having a problem, unfortunately, he had it at the wrong time in Australia.”

“I honestly don’t think it was a porpoising problem. Further investigation showed that it was something else. Just a problem with a fuel line component. The guys at HRC looked at it very carefully and found one. solution”.

“This Imola weekend is a very important weekend for ni. I mean, there are a lot of points available this weekend and we want to make sure we can take them home. We can’t afford to increase our delay from Ferrari,” so we must try to start decreasing it “.