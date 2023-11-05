The Sprint format, which was used six times during the 2023 Formula 1 season, continues to arouse quite a bit of criticism from professionals. Among these there are those who have taken important positions in the last few hours, including Carlos Sainz during the drivers’ press conference on Thursday in Sao Paulo, Brazil and, a little while ago, also Christian Horner.

The Red Bull team principal was the most direct and harsh towards the format, which the FIA ​​and F1 are thinking of modifying in view of next season to try to make it more attractive for drivers, teams and fans who follow the entire weekends of Formula 1.

“Personally I prefer the old weekend format, because I’m a traditionalist. I like the preparation for the Sunday match. It’s like having a quarter-final and a semi-final. There’s no play-off for third place in the first week of Wimbledon “.

“I think that if the fans have the desire to have a more exciting Friday, a solution must be found. But I think that what there is at the moment is not good for the drivers, nor for the teams and certainly not for the fans I think we need something more.”

Even in Sao Paulo, Brazil, several teams – including Ferrari – preferred to sacrifice the Sprint Race on Saturday to arrive more ready for the Sunday race, the classic one which guarantees more points and prestige. This is a factor that has a significant impact on an event designed to make the Formula 1 product more attractive and spectacular, instead making it a side dish for testing in view of the following day’s event.

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri AT04

“We’ve just won a Sprint race and nobody’s quite sure what to do, because all the attention is on Sunday’s grand prix. It’s as if we’ve won a long race and received a medal,” continued Horner. “And I think that, perhaps, one thing to do will be to have a huge prize money for the team and the drivers. That is always a great motivation. Then yes, we can really celebrate at the end.”

“I don’t know, honestly – Horner continued in his thoughts – I mean, maybe it’s worth looking at it a little differently. If you look at a football championship or other sports championships, there’s the championship main and then the cup finals. Maybe it’s time to think about something a little different, perhaps with a bigger reward.”

In conclusion, the Red Bull Racing team principal wanted to cancel the idea of ​​creating a real championship dedicated to Saturday sprinting, so as to further enhance it. According to Horner, few would be interested in standing out in that particular format if a dedicated championship was truly created.

“I don’t know honestly. Because then, who would care about the Sprint championship? I think we could do a better job. I think the fans want to see a race on Saturday, as we can see? But what could be the right format? Grid reversed? In order of classification? Should it give more points? There should be 2 GPs instead of just one. I honestly don’t know what the most valid solution is, but I know that the Sprint format needs to be changed, to be fine-tuned.”