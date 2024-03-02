Horner was at the center of an investigation by Red Bull GmbH (the headquarters in Austria) following an employee's claims. An independent lawyer led the eight-week investigation into the complaints, which have since been dismissed due to lack of evidence of wrongdoing.

But the controversy reignited during the first day of the Bahrain Grand Prix, after some anonymous emails – which claimed to contain the files at the heart of the matter – were sent to executives of the FIA, FOM and F1, as well as than to members of the media.

Before the Sakhir race, dominated by Red Bull with Max Verstappen leading a one-two, Horner appeared on the starting grid alongside the Thai heir to the energy drinks company, Chalerm Yoovidhya.

When asked by Sky Sports if he was confident about his future ahead of next weekend's Saudi Arabian GP, ​​Horner replied: “Yes, absolutely, otherwise I wouldn't be here.”

“We are a very strong team,” Horner said when asked about unity within the team. “We have extraordinary support, extraordinary partners and great shareholders who support us. You don't get an outcome like this if you're not united.”

Horner paid tribute to the Red Bull staff in light of today's triumph, declaring that the GP was a “perfect start and a very dominant race”.

“I must thank all the men and women of Milton Keynes who have worked so hard this winter to make another great car.”

“It's a testament to the hard work that goes on behind the scenes. So, a great team performance to get 1-2 and maximum points today.”

“You can see that the RB20 is an aggressive evolution and I think the design team, the whole team, did a wonderful job, really wonderful. They didn't rest on their laurels.”

“They put in a lot of effort and pushed the limits a little further – you can see there are a lot of innovative ideas on the car. It has the basis of the RB19, but it's a strong evolution.”