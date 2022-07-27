In an attempt to stem the porpoising problem, which some teams had to face in the first part of the season, the FIA ​​announced in the days leading up to the French Grand Prix that it would change the rules for next year for safety reasons.

These include the raising of the edges of the floor by 25 mm and the introduction of stricter controls on the floors.

Red Bull has opposed any rule changes over the course of this year, stating that teams that haven’t had porpoising issues shouldn’t pay the price of other teams that have had more difficulties.

“Once again, I didn’t see any problems here in France,” Horner said after Max Verstappen’s win. “I believe that in the last three or four races we have not seen any problems”.

“I think it is necessary to find a common sense solution, not to rewrite the regulation for next year at such an advanced time of the year and with the budget limits that exist. I think the problem is even more serious for some of the smaller teams who simply would not have the resources to react. “

“I think whatever measures are taken must be reasonable.”

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18, George Russell, Mercedes W13 Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Horner said during the race weekend that the pressures for changes to the bottom were only made to help “a certain team”, referring to Mercedes, but Brackley’s team denied this hypothesis, stating that the changes to the bottom they would not guarantee an improvement of the W13.

The FIA ​​wants to adopt these changes in the name of safety, but both Horner and other team principals have questioned this theory.

“I don’t think it’s a safety issue. It depends on the team how they choose to run their car. You can eliminate porpoising very easily, but at the cost of sacrificing performance.”

“Therefore, it is not the FIA’s job to ensure that a team is competitive. Otherwise, in the last 10 years we would have had a BOP for engines.”

Horner pointed out that part of the problem is the failure to define what constitutes a safety issue under the FIA ​​regulations, and said that safety is: “A very easy card to back up. Because theoretically it is not the subject of a commission or a vote of the World Council “.

“I think something can be done, but it has to be reasonable. The figures that have been discussed are too extreme compared to the reality of what could probably be done.”

“It’s too late to redesign a car for next year,” Horner said. “When it comes to a 25mm increase in floor height, it’s a completely different aerodynamics.”