The Montreal circuit dedicated to the memory of Gilles Villeneuve hosted the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix last weekend, showing a scenario that had not yet been seen this season.

Although Max Verstappen managed to seize yet another triumph in a season that is already leading him towards the third world title of his career, Red Bull Racing’s opponents appeared much closer to the elusive RB19 number 1.

If the margins have been reduced in qualifying all season, in the race it was surprising to see Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton manage to contain the gap from the 2-time world champion. Furthermore, the Aston Martin Racing driver was forced to do lift and coast for the entire second stint due to an alarm – which turned out to be incorrect – regarding the quantity of petrol in the tank of the number 14 AMR23.

To extinguish the enthusiasm (actually calm) of the opponents was Christian Horner. The Red Bull team principal admitted that Max managed the race without having to push, except in certain stages of the race where getting away from those following him was vital to get out of the DRS zone.

“Max had more potential than we saw,” Horner said of his champion’s race. “In a way, it always manages, also because we weren’t sure if the race was going to be one or two stops.”

“But I think all the riders were pushing to try and increase the tire temperatures. And he immediately managed to get out of the DRS zone and prevent those following from exploiting him.”

“He created a good gap before the Safety Car came in and then, once he came back, he cleared the lead by 10 seconds. So naturally this circuit is quite unique. It’s really encouraging for us to have passed this one too. challenge”.

He reserved the main thrust at the end of his reasoning regarding the Canadian track of Montreal. For his part, it wasn’t surprising to see Aston Martin and Mercedes closer together, because the track has so few corners that it doesn’t allow for significant gaps like we have seen in previous races.

“The gap between us and our rivals was smaller, it’s true, but in Montreal there are only 6 corners. It’s inevitable that the others are closing in. We’d be surprised if that weren’t the case,” concluded Horner.