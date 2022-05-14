2021 season: Red Bull versus Mercedes. 2022 season: Red Bull against Ferrari. The lowest common denominator of these last two years of Formula 1 is the presence of the Milton Keynes team as a team fighting for the world titles, while the variables are Mercedes and Ferrari, alternating as opponents of the Anglo-Austrian team.

The differences, however, are not limited to this. Last season the level of the fight between the team led by Christian Horner and Mercedes had skyrocketed. A sports war on the track, a verbal war with the engines off (but also on, to be honest).

Until now, however, the challenge between Red Bull and Ferrari has certainly not reserved the spikes of tension between the teams that were seen in 2021 when Mercedes was involved in the fight for the titles.

“Mattia is a good guy. So, I mean, it’s just a different kind of competition between us,” said Christian Horner, speaking of the challenge with the Maranello team comparing it to the one he had with Mercedes.

“We must not forget Toto, Mercedes. There is still a lot of time to get them back into the fight. But look, I think we are focused on ourselves. For us all the other 9 teams are our rivals.”

“I think last year there was a lot of friction, tingling, there was really a lot to do off the track, as well as on the track. This season, however, it seems like everything is much more limited to the track. C “It’s a lot of focus on that aspect. And honestly I think the racing has been fantastic thanks to the fight between Max and Charles.”

“The first few races have been epic. And if that continues throughout the season, inevitably, at some point the rivalry will overflow as we get closer to the decisive races, in the second half of the year. But certainly what we have seen so far. it’s a fair challenge right now. And, as I said, I think we’ll see Mercedes join the fight to win too. “

Horner then returned to what Leclerc and Verstappen showed at the Miami Grand Prix, the fifth round of the season that took place last weekend in Florida.

“I think the fight with Ferrari is really tight, so far we have seen great races and between Max and Charles there is really a lot of respect. They are having fun racing against each other, you can easily see it. and I honestly hoped that we would be able not to have a year like last year. But I think that this year too we will go to the end to decide who will win the titles “, concluded Horner.