Although an eight-week investigation into Horner's behavior with an employee concluded there were no grounds for action, the matter appears far from over.

According to what was reported by various media, the employee, who was suspended following the results of the investigation, has decided to appeal against the results of the investigation launched by the Austrian branch of Red Bull, the one that deals with the production of soft drinks energy.

Furthermore, it is understood that the woman has also notified the FIA ​​of a potential breach of the motorsport code of conduct, which could prompt the governing body to intervene in the matter.

While the FIA ​​has in the past been reluctant to intervene in what it sees as an internal matter, if there are indications of behavior breaching the regulations it may be forced to act.

The FIA ​​has adopted an anti-harassment and discrimination policy which aims to ensure that all people, including employees, are treated fairly, with respect and dignity.

A hotline has been set up to report abuse, while harassment includes any inappropriate and unwanted behavior that could reasonably be expected or perceived to cause offense or humiliation to another person.

The FIA ​​has not officially confirmed the complaints made, but in a brief statement released on Saturday it was clear that the FIA's policy is not to make any statements regarding matters under investigation.

“At the FIA, requests and complaints are received and handled by the Compliance Officer and, where appropriate, the Ethics Committee,” an FIA statement said. “Both bodies operate autonomously, ensuring maximum confidentiality throughout the entire process.”

“Accordingly, and generally, we are unable to confirm receipt of any specific complaints and it is unlikely that we will be able to provide further comment on complaints we may receive from any party.”

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing Picture of: Motorsport Images

The parent company of energy drink maker Red Bull has also said nothing about a possible appeals process, and has said very little since initially revealing that Horner was under investigation last month. Although the initial investigation stated that the complaints were dismissed, the matter was not concluded.

Just 24 hours after the decision, anonymous email addresses leaked alleged evidence that was at the center of the investigation, although Red Bull never confirmed the veracity of anything contained in the dossier.

Furthermore, it is understood that a follow-up investigation has been launched into the leak of information to the media since the situation broke out, which also includes how journalists became aware of the confidential investigation.

Red Bull motorsport consultant Helmut Marko suggested at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix that there was a risk he could be suspended following this latest investigation, but he continued in his role.

Horner has remained in his post since the investigation began and has said several times that he hoped media attention would shift away from him as the original investigation had concluded.

Speaking at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Horner said: “The reality is that a complaint was raised. It was handled extremely professionally by the group, not by Red Bull Racing, but by the owners of Red Bull Racing, Red Bull GmbH, which has appointed an independent lawyer, one of the most reliable in the country”.

“He took the time to thoroughly investigate all the facts. He interviewed everyone involved, along with other interested parties. He looked at everything. He had all the facts at his disposal. And he came to a conclusion where he rejected the complaint”.

“As far as I'm concerned and as far as Red Bull is concerned, let's move forward and look to the future. And you know, my wife has supported me phenomenally through all of this, as has my family. But the meddling in my family is now enough and we need to move forward and focus on what we are here for.”