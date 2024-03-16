The Horner case increasingly takes on the contours of a novel, chapter after chapter. The latest arrived a few hours ago, with the woman protagonist of the controversy which had the Red Bull team principal as the defendant.

According to the BBC, the employee of the Milton Keynes team, recently suspended following the acquittal of Horner by lawyers external to the Austrian group, has presented an official complaint to the International Automobile Federation, to be precise to its ethics committee.

The woman's actions follow two previous complaints registered with the FIA ​​in recent weeks. The first of these was forwarded on February 2nd and referred to Horner's direct behavior towards an employee. A direct request to the FIA ​​to investigate, but also the expression of the fear that Red Bull could cover up everything.

The second complaint was filed on March 6 and referenced the first, warning that the whistleblower would later also notify the media.

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The official complaint lodged by the Red Bull employee with the FIA ​​follows her decision to appeal Red Bull's dismissal of her complaint. The woman's goal is to ask Red Bull to reconsider her decision, made after an investigation initiated and carried out by an external lawyer.

The employee who complained to the FIA ​​was suspended from her role with the team last week.

This controversy is just one act of an internal power struggle within Red Bull involving Christian Horner, Helmut Marko, Max Verstappen and his entourage (which includes the influential father Jos and manager Raymond Vermeulen) and the two team owners .

In fact, we remember that last week Helmut Marko seemed to be one step away from being fired, but Max Verstappen's decisive intervention also through the press prevented the Austrian super consultant from being forced to leave the role for which he had recently renewed his contract signing a multi-year agreement.

As for Horner, however, his closeness to Chalerm Yoovidhya – majority shareholder of the Red Bull Group – was of vital importance. This had a decisive influence, making him remain, at least until today, not only in Red Bull, but able to exercise all his (multiple) functions and tasks within Red Bull Racing, including command of Red Bull Technology and Powertrains.