Christian Horner will attend the launch of the new Red Bull. The event, scheduled for tomorrow, will officially showcase the RB20, and will close the presentations of the single-seaters that we will see next week in Bahrain.

In an official introductory note to the event to be held in Milton Kaynes, the presence of Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez and the CEO and Team Principal, Christian Horner, was announced. An important signal, since it will be Horner's first appearance after the explosion of the case which led to an internal investigation against him.

The latest news on the Horner case was that relating to the meeting between the parties involved which took place last Friday in London, then silence returned. The presence of the team principal at the launch of the RB20 seems to be a clue to support the internal resolution of the matter, but these are assumptions that should still be taken with a pinch of salt.

The next step will be the tests in Bahrain which will start in a week, if Christian is also present on the Sakhir circuit it will be possible to hypothesize a definitive solution to the case. It cannot be ruled out that the Red Bull group itself decides to anticipate any suppositions with an official statement.

Meanwhile, in England the support that Horner is receiving from Bernie Ecclestone has had an important impact. The relationship between the two has always been very close, it was Ecclestone who suggested Horner's name to Red Bull boss Dietrich Mateschitz in 2004, ready to kick off the dream of having his own Formula 1 team.

“I am in close contact with him – Ecclestone confirmed to Agence France Press – The problem is that when you are successful you make many enemies, and this is a case in point. I hope Christian keeps his head down, when Dietrich died a power vacuum was created and several people in new positions saw the opportunity to make up all sorts of stories to target him (Horner) in order to put him aside and create a possibilities for themselves.”