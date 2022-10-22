The awaited press conference of the team principals, held today in Austin, did not bring official news regarding the Budget Cap affair involving Red Bull. Christian Horner did not want to go into the details of the story, but he sent messages. The Red Bull team principal hoped for a quicker conclusion to the affair, an indirect confirmation of the willingness to accept the settlement agreement proposed by the FIA.

Horner described the benefits that Red Bull would have enjoyed as ‘nil’, stressing that the question depends on the interpretation of the costs defined as ‘relevant’. “We are discussing with the FIA ​​what these costs are and what the potential mitigating circumstances – he explained – we did not have any advantage in terms of development or in our operational activity, neither for 2021 nor for 2022, we operated within the limit maximum allowed by the Financial Regulation. The documentation we have delivered to the FIA ​​shows a balance sheet significantly below the maximum limit ”.

“We expected some things to potentially be clarified – continued Horner – as well as the evaluation process, which is still new. We absolutely and categorically do not believe that we have enjoyed any advantage in 2021 or in 2022 or in ’23 or in ’24, it is totally fictitious ”.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18 Photo by: Mark Sutton

In the last ten days there has been a frenetic activity between Red Bull and the FIA, with continuous exchanges of evaluations in an attempt to reach a mediation in the shortest possible time. “We have been in this process for two weeks – confirmed Horner – I thought that everything could reach a solution before this weekend, now I continue to hope that it can be concluded this weekend, but if this does not happen the next step would be the passage to the Cost Cap Administration Panel, and potentially also to the International Court of Appeal. So we could go on for another six or nine months, and that’s not our intention. We want to close the affair, and I think we have had healthy and productive discussions with the FIA ​​”.

Horner also wanted to remove a few stones from his shoe, pointing his finger at those who attacked Red Bull without having any official data on the matter in hand, pointing his finger above all in the direction of Zak Brown (sitting next to him in the conference) that in the days In the past, he sent a letter to the FIA ​​asking for exemplary penalties against teams that should be outside the spending limit imposed by the budget cap.

“It is terrifying and very disappointing to hear an opponent accuse you of cheating,” said Horner. “It is shocking that another team could make such accusations. We have been on public trial since the Singapore Grand Prix, but the numbers that have been reported in the media are a long way from reality. And all this involves damage to our company, our partners, our drivers and all those who work in the team ”.

“Mental health is prevalent – continued Horner – and we are seeing significant problems within our workforce, our employees’ children are being mocked, and frankly it is not fair. You can’t go around making this kind of accusation without any information about it, we are absolutely shocked by the behavior of some of our opponents ”.