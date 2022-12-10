The 2022 Formula 1 World Championship ended peacefully, with Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen champions for several weeks. Calm after the storm of the 2021 season finale and the first part of the current year. But the farewell of Mattia Binotto to Ferrari shook the world champion circus, which will officially materialize in just over 2 weeks.

The Reggio-born manager resigned as Ferrari’s main team after missing out on the 2022 world titles and, above all, due to a lack of trust on the part of the Prancing Horse’s top management. So much so that Ferrari has accepted his decision to leave office and is looking for a replacement, which should be Frédéric Vasseur.

At the FIA ​​Gala Awards, held last night in Bologna, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner spoke about what happened in the Ferrari sports management a few days ago, referring to Binotto’s farewell and talking about how good his rival has done at the leaders of the Modena team.

“In all honesty I think Mattia has done a great job, producing a very competitive car and engine for Ferrari. He certainly did that in 2022. Obviously their team has had some difficult moments from an operational point of view.”

“Mattia has dedicated a long period of his career and his life to Ferrari and I’m sure it’s very difficult for him to leave the team after all this time.”

“There is enormous pressure in Ferrari, because it is effectively a national team. And I think now the sixth Ferrari team principal will arrive who I will sit opposite to since I have been at Red Bull. There is a lot of pressure on who takes in hand that role”.

Horner then shifted his attention to the 2022 season, stating how the victory obtained at the Enzo and Dino Ferrari in Imola was Red Bull’s watershed of the year after a really complicated start.

“I think Ferrari were stronger than us at the start of the season, I think they had a better car. But we managed to keep in touch and that was very, very important for us.”

“Our championship spanned 21 races, because we did the first race ending with a double retirement. But we knew we had to stay in contact with them. And for me one of the crucial weekends was at Imola, with the Sprint Race and then success on Sunday”.

“Winning both races to get one-two and beat Ferrari on home soil was psychologically very important for us as a team and I think it was psychologically for them too. Then, as we developed and improved the car, we lost weight , speed has arrived”.