Red Bull’s goal of signing the first perfect season in the history of Formula waned just over a week ago due to, or thanks to, Ferrari and Carlos Sainz Jr. winning the Singapore Grand Prix.

Yet this takes nothing away from the sensational year of the Austro-British team. The RB19 is already in the annals for its extraordinary supremacy and superiority over its direct rivals and the same goes for Max Verstappen, irresistible interpreter of an almost perfect single-seater.

The Constructors’ World Championship has arrived in Suzuka and the Drivers’ Championship should not take long. Already in Losail Verstappen will be able to boast of the third, deserved, crown of a career that is following a dizzying rise and it is not known when he will be able to find a plateau to give other winners, other stories.

Meanwhile in Milton Keynes they know well that when the wave is at its highest point, it must be ridden. The 2023 season is considered by Christian Horner and partners to be the best ever and, precisely for this reason, unrepeatable.

“I think repeating a season like that is really tough, you know. And doing better is impossible. It’s a golden moment for the team. I think we have to ride the wave and clearly we want to do it for as long as possible,” he said. said the Red Bull team principal.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

“But Formula 1 is a business that moves and changes very quickly. We can see how teams change, get better, get worse and Singapore has shown how we cannot bask in success. So we must always push as hard as we can.”

“2022 has been a very competitive year for us. But we must seize the moment, accept the challenges we encounter and the results we have achieved are testimony to how the men and women of the team have worked tirelessly to produce the best single-seater possible, so did the riders and in particular Max, who was able to use it to the fullest.”

Horner underlined how the extreme competitiveness of the RB19 shown since the tests in Sakhir, Bahrain, has allowed the team to save on evolutions. A significant aspect, if we take into consideration the penalty imposed in terms of hours to be used in the wind tunnel for having contravened the Budget Cap rules relating to the 2021 vintage.

“The F1 grid is constantly moving behind us. One week we find McLaren behind us, the next it’s Ferrari and the next it could be Mercedes. We were in front for 90% of the races and we limited the amount of developments of the single-seater”.

“The regulations are stable, so we have the same chassis and gearbox as last year. Many things we have managed to carry over to this year as well. The team has done a great job to efficiently develop the car, reduce the weight and maintain this type of performance on the various circuits we have had available”, concluded Horner.