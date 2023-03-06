Red Bull proved to be from another planet compared to the rest of the Formula 1 line-up, but Aston Martin Racing also impressed in Sakhir.

After a good qualifying, Fernando Alonso first beat the Mercedes and the Ferrari of an unrecognizable Carlos Sainz Jr. Then, taking advantage of the unfortunate retirement of Charles Leclerc, he even took the AMR23 to the podium at the debut of the pairing strongly desired by Lawrence Stroll after Sebastian Vettel’s retirement at the end of last season.

Although Christian Horner had little time available after the race due to the normal celebrations following Sakhir’s great double, a moment was dedicated to take note of the excellent form in which Aston Martin presented itself at the start of the 2023 World Cup.

Alonso’s podium could not go unnoticed, above all for the excellent pace revealed by the number 14 AMR23 with Hard tires (the C1 in Bahrain). With that compound the 2-time F1 world champion was able to recover and finish on the podium with great pace.

“Aston Martin looked very strong in the race today,” Horner said in response to a question explicitly related to Aston Martin. “It was good to see Fernando up there and it gives 40-year-olds hope that there is still life in the old guys. He has been racing very well, he is still very competitive and the AMR23 looks like a good car.”

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Aston Martin has drawn heavily from Red Bull in recent months to try to speed up the climb to the top. Many engineers have traveled the road that connects Milton Keynes to Silverstone. Among these also Dan Fallows, the current technical director of the team wanted by Stroll.

“I don’t regret letting Dan Fallows go because we have a wonderful team,” Horner continued. “Everything has to evolve, nothing stays put. And I think it’s flattering to see the resemblance the AMR23 has to our single-seater. It was nice to see all three of those cars on the podium.”

Horner then went on to talk about Aston Martin and the fact that the AMR23 draws several cues from the RB18, the reigning champion single-seater. This led the Red Bull team principal to make a joke, but which, in percentage terms, can only partially be classified as a joke.

“I think what Aston Martin has done over the winter shows all the teams that it is possible to make a big leap in quality. They have obviously done a great job over the past few months and imitation is said to be the greatest form of flattery and it’s good to see an old Red Bull doing so well!”

“Based on the result of one race you can say that Aston Martin was the second strongest team in Bahrain, so for now they are the main rival on race pace,” concluded Horner.