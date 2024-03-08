Christian Horner has asked for the curtain to be brought down on the affair which for over a month has put him under an uncomfortable yet powerful spotlight. “My position and that of Red Bull is to move forward and look to the future. My wife has been a great help throughout this period, and with her all my family, but regarding the intrusion into my private life I would say that's enough.”

The appeal arrived yesterday in Jeddah in the press conference reserved for team principals, which became a monologue from the Red Bull team principal who was asked ten of the twelve questions in total. Mike Krack, Bruno Famin and James Vowles, also present, were spectators.

Christian Horner, Team Principal Red Bull Racing Picture of: Motorsport Images

Horner spoke for the first time after Jos Verstappen's statements (published last Monday) interpreted as an either/or between two opposing fronts. Hence the speculation about a possible move by Verstappen to Mercedes, despite the contract that ties him to Red Bull until the end of the 2028 season.

“I am sure that Max will honor his agreement – ​​clarified Horner – he has a great team around him and a lot of trust in this working group. We have won a lot together, and we want to continue doing so.”

The thorniest questions addressed to Horner concerned the figure of Jos Verstappen, who was absent in Jeddah to take part in a rally in Belgium.

“I spoke to Jos after the race in Bahrain – clarified Horner – I congratulated him on his son's performance. It's in everyone's interest to look forward, we both have the same interest in Max. We want to give him the best car possible and put him in a position to guarantee the best possible performance.”

In the Jeddah paddock the 'Horner' topic still holds sway, but the group of those hoping for a quick and definitive ending to the story is growing more and more. In this specific case, it is likely that everything will fade away over the course of a few races, but the repercussions triggered by the affair could still reserve some surprises: the aftershocks after the earthquake could be of a certain intensity.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Shameem Fahath

Today Oliver Mintzlaff (CEO of Red Bull sports projects) will arrive in Jeddah to send a signal of détente from the Austrian side of the group after the presence in Bahrain of the majority shareholder, Chaleo Yoovidhya.

In the whirlwind of rumors that continue to gravitate around the team, there is also a potential scenario involving Helmut Marko. The figure of the Austrian consultant has been very silent in recent weeks, and there are those who argue that the power struggle that broke out in Red Bull may have convinced Marko to quickly take a step back.

He will turn 81 on April 27th, and although he can count on a multi-year contract signed last winter, he could desist from continuing his role beyond this season.

It might seem like an almost secondary aspect in the Red Bull saga of recent weeks, but that doesn't necessarily mean it is. Among the clauses that could allow Verstappen to be able to free himself from the contract that binds him to the team until the end of 2028, there would be one linked to the presence of Marko in the team, the person who in 2014 offered him to become a starting Formula 1 driver. 1 at just seventeen years old.

If Max turns the page and leaves everything behind, it will not be this potential scenario that will distance him from the team, but if confidence in the new power unit project is lost, he would have the possibility of being able to look elsewhere. But today this is another story, which will probably take on more defined contours in late spring.