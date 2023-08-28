For Sergio Perez, the tunnel taken from Miami seems to find no way out. The Mexican, who has the opportunity to race with the best performing single-seater of the year – the Red Bull RB19 like Max Verstappen – finds himself outclassed by his teammate.

11 wins to 2 for the Dutch champion. 138 points gap after 13 rounds and a not so solid second place in the Drivers’ Championship. In this regard, even if in Milton Keynes they consider Perez’s current position satisfactory, it is however a fact to see how Checo is closer to third than Verstappen, who is now certain that he has the third champion of his career in his pocket.

Yet Perez’s seat seems to be more than firm. Daniel Ricciardo’s injury on Friday at Zandvoort made it impossible for Red Bull to evaluate his performance in the short term. Furthermore, beyond the Australian, the Austro-British team has no riders to launch that could be a valid alternative to Perez.

That’s why first Helmut Marko and then Christian Horner hurried to confirm Perez for 2024. Sergio signed a multi-year contract with the team last season. But you know, contracts are made to be torn up, especially if the party that has the knife on the side of the handle is not satisfied (just think of what happened between Daniel Ricciardo and McLaren in the middle of last season).

At the end of the Dutch Grand Prix, however, Horner wanted to confirm Perez for next season by speaking openly with the press.

“Checo’s situation for next year is clear. He is a Red Bull Racing driver and we have an agreement with him,” said the team principal of the Milton Keynes-based team.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

“Regardless of the agreements, we are satisfied with the work he is doing. You saw his driving at Zandvoort. In the race he was unlucky with the penalty for breaking the speed limit in the pit lane [penalità di 5″]. He is second in the Drivers’ World Championship and is the only driver, besides Max [Verstappen] to have won races this year”.

“It’s easy to blame him when the barometer is so high on Max’s side, but Checo will be one of our riders in 2024.”

Verstappen is in a moment of unparalleled confidence in Formula 1. The two titles already brought home and the great confidence with the RB19 mean that the combination is almost unbeatable. That’s why Red Bull evaluates Perez’s work positively. According to the team, in this historical moment, it is difficult – if not impossible – to scratch the state of grace that the Dutchman is going through.

“Max is in a period of his career where he’s simply untouchable and I don’t think there’s any driver on the grid who can do what he’s doing with that car. Being his teammate is probably, in some ways, the job more enviable to play, because the barometer is very high”:

“You have to look at the performance on the time and results table. If it hadn’t been for Max, Checo would have won another 4-5 races. So he’s doing his job. Let’s hope he can increase his tally of victories before the end of the season.” World Cup,” concluded Horner.