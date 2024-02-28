Christian Horner remains at the helm of Red Bull. He was missing the official press release to archive a thorny affair, arriving today at dusk in the Sakhir paddock. Despite rumors according to which Horner would have ended his professional career in Red Bull Racing, he was cleared after a month of investigations.

The team principal was cleared of all charges after a lengthy investigation into his behavior by the company. After a lengthy investigation into allegations made against him by an employee, Red Bull found no evidence of inappropriate behavior. A statement released by the Red Bull company in Austria confirmed: “The independent investigation into the allegations made against Mr Horner has been completed and Red Bull can confirm that the complaint has been rejected.”

Horner will therefore be starting his twentieth season at the helm of Red Bull Racing. The announcement of his hiring came on January 7, 2005 amidst some general astonishment, given that he was only thirty-one years old. “It will be curious to see a team principal who is younger than one of his drivers”, they joked in the paddock, alluding to the presence of Davide Coulthard in the team, two years older than Horner. Red Bull made its debut as a constructor two months later, in Melbourne, starting a journey that has always seen Horner at the helm until today.

The glorious cycle created by the Marko-Newey-Horner trio will therefore be able to continue. The impressive score which in nineteen seasons saw the conquest of thirteen world titles, 113 successes and 264 podium places in the 370 races held, will not be interrupted. The confirmation received today did not clarify the details of the matter, which will probably remain kept among company secrets, but the duration of the investigation confirms that the legal staff wanted to thoroughly verify what happened.

“The investigation report is confidential and contains private information of the parties and third parties who cooperated in the investigation. We will therefore not be commenting further out of respect for all concerned.”

It will now remain to verify the possible consequences caused by a murky and long-lasting affair in the comparison between the various fractions. What is certain, however, is that Horner will regularly sit in his place on the pit wall tomorrow. The twentieth season in Formula 1 will probably be the best of his career, and it couldn't be otherwise after having feared seeing everything vanish suddenly.