When Verstappen crossed the finish line in Montreal in first position in the big book of Formula 1 statistics there were weight updates. Max joined Ayrton Senna on 41 wins, Adrian Newey hit 200, and Red Bull joined the coveted club of teams that won at least 100 Grands Prix.

Sunday evening Christian Horner enjoyed the moment, sitting in the team hospitality with the inevitable can of Red Bull and the smile of days to remember. The team principal, who has held the role since the first day the team took to the track (in 2005), spoke of an extraordinary journey, which coincided with that of Verstappen in the last eight years, to which he does not fail to express his absolute esteem.

Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Team Principal Photo by: Patrick Vinet / Motorsport Images

You have reached one hundred. What do you think about in these cases?

“When we entered Formula 1, the goal was to be competitive. It was Dietrich’s (Mateschitz) vision, to bring a Red Bull team to the track, not just participating, but trying to grow and aim high. We won our first race in 2009, four years after our debut, and I well remember that after collecting the trophy I got on the plane to go home and thought ‘well at least we won a Grand Prix, if it won’t happen again , we will still be able to say that we have won a race’. It was a special moment, but I never thought that 99 more victories would come, but not that.”

“Now that we’re at it, well, I can say that this milestone is testament to the dedication and hard work of everyone who is a part of this company. There are so many unsung heroes who have contributed to this incredible achievement, it’s something that the whole team is incredibly proud”.

Max Verstappen celebrates his 41st F1 success at the Canadian GP Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Max has reached a prestigious milestone, equaling Ayrton Senna’s number of victories. How do you place him among the motorsport greats?

“What we are witnessing with Max is the path of a great talent, now even the numbers say that we can compare him to the greats. To see him reach the same number of victories as Ayrton Senna and celebrate on the podium with Fernando and Lewis was a very special moment.”

“What we are seeing is a rider who continues to express himself at a very high level every weekend. He also had a fantastic race in Montreal, but the exceptional touch came in qualifying in a scenario that kept changing. His ability to adapt in all conditions, on any tire and any level of grip, he gave us Max at his best”.

Reading the numbers you are not very far from Mercedes in the ranking of victories won in Formula 1. What would it mean for you to overcome them?

“It’s something I haven’t thought about, I honestly don’t know how many wins Mercedes has (125). I can say that for us it is gratifying to have joined a fairly elite club like that of teams that have won at least 100 Grands Prix, you just need to read the names to understand. And let’s not forget that we are still a young team that achieved its first victory in 2009, but we want to move forward, the goal is to put together another hundred successes”.

Seen from the outside Max doesn’t seem to show much enthusiasm for reaching Senna’s number of victories. Does it surprise you?

“I think he’s proud inside, but we know Max, he doesn’t show much emotion. He’s a very modest guy, very discreet, but I think behind the scenes this milestone means a lot to him.”

He will talk more to you than to the media…

“Not so much, I think Max is just a normal guy. He’s not the kind of guy you’ll ever see roaring on the podium or celebrating too much. He loves to race, he drives incredibly and always gives his all, I think he is riding at a very high level, and the way he works with the team, the confidence and maturity he has achieved is incredible. Sometimes the dialogue with his track engineer amuses me, it reflects his personality ”.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Did you talk to Max about the 200 win milestone?

“He is having an exceptional moment. At 25 you have won 41 Grands Prix and two world championships, it’s an incredible performance. I told him on the radio ‘You know, Adrian (Newey) won his 200th Grand Prix today so you’ve got a little ways to go to get there.’

What was the key that allowed Red Bull to reach this milestone in 14 years?

“The people, the spirit, the culture. It’s a matter of attitude, I mean the way we approach racing, desire and passion. It’s all these aspects, when you work for a team like Red Bull it’s clear what the goal is, we want to win and we want to be competitive, and everyone gives their all creating an incredible energy at our venue. I think we are a different team from the others, but in the end Red Bull is, and remains, a racing team, a great racing team.”

Is the streak record in a season something you’re looking at?

“To date I can say that we are focused exclusively on the next race, one at a time. It’s an approach that has led us to win 18 of the last 19 races, a phenomenal performance for us.”

“We will continue with this method, in the end it’s about working to get the most out of the car and the drivers in each race weekend, and we will do so throughout the season. As for the statistics, well, I think in the end they write from sun based on what you do”.

Adrian Newey, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

What were Mateschitz’s goals when he decided to enter Formula 1 in 2005 with his own team?

“He wanted to do things differently. It didn’t want to be just having a ‘company’ team, but a different team. He decided to do something new like Energy Station (the hospitality of Red Bull and AlphaTautri) introduced the Red Bulletin (a sports and satirical magazine that was printed at the track) he wanted it to be fun. But he was also competitive, he wanted to compete and he wanted to win.”

“I remember that in 2005, our first year of activity, he set the goal of me to win 12 points, Jaguar (a team bought by Mateschitz to rename it Red Bull) had won 9 the year before, and we managed to get at 34. Obviously Formula 1 was also an excellent platform for him and Red Bull to market their brand and product, but Mateschitz was a driver, a fan of Formula 1 and a huge fan of the sport ”.