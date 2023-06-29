The Japanese manufacturer recently announced the official return to F1 with Aston Martin for 2026, while originally intending to abandon the series completely to focus on the development of electric road cars.

The turnaround marks another step in the start-stop nature of Honda’s F1 adventure, which has so far had four official eras: 1964-1968, 1983-1992, 2000-2008 and 2015 until 2021.

Since 2022, it has supplied engines to the Red Bull team as part of an agreement with the Milton Keynes team, but without an official commitment.

This history has made it obvious to ask whether or not Honda will stay this time around, especially in the face of increasingly fierce competition from rival manufacturers.

However, a change in the way Honda’s F1 businesses are run, now coming under the HRC banner alongside its motorcycle businesses rather than directly under the road car division, was said to be quite significant.

Speaking this week, HRC chairman Koji Watanabe said having everything under one motorsport division should help clear the path for continued participation.

“I can’t promise we will never quit for the future, but we want to keep doing it for as long as possible,” she said. “Until now, F1 has taken the form of a ‘project’ within Honda R&D Co., Ltd., but this has resulted in a continuity issue.”

“To carry out the F1 project it was necessary to appoint a manager and if we had stopped the F1 program all the staff involved and the budget would have disappeared. This time we will do F1 within HRC, which is a company specialized in racing”.

“HRC has been given permission by the parent company to conduct technical research into the future of motorsport, which means that even if we drop out, we are guaranteed that staffing and budget will never run out.”

“Furthermore, the status of the balance sheet is now transparent and communicated to Honda management. I believe this will help improve the longevity of the project, aiding management understanding.”

Lawrence Stroll, Toshihiro Sanbe, President and CEO of Honda Motor,Koji Watanabe, President Honda Racing Corporation,Martin Whitmarsh Photo by: Motorsport.com / Japan

The relationship with Aston Martin

As well as the HRC situation helping to give Honda the foundation it needs to stay in F1 for the long term, how the future partnership with Aston Martin has been framed will also help.

Watanabe added that it is important that Honda has more of a say with Aston Martin than it has had so far in its latest era with McLaren and Red Bull.

“Our rights and status as a PU supplier have so far been very weak,” he explained. We spend a lot of money in development and production costs, but we have had no income, or very little.”

“Therefore, when the management of the company as a whole faced challenges, it was decided that we had no choice but to halt the F1 project.”

“Up to now I could not say anything to the team management, because the balance of income and expenses was very negative. However, with this contract with Aston Martin, we have managed to increase our authority as a PU supplier more than before. By improving this part , we took a different direction.”

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23 Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

Even if the engine makers don’t directly earn the revenue from F1 commercial rights, Watanabe believes there are revenue streams that Honda can tap into.

“As far as the bikes are concerned, there is income from sponsorships and of course the rental of the bikes,” he said. “Motorcycles have been selling products and parts for a long time and are certainly more financially balanced than four-wheelers.”

“Cars also have to go in this direction. Marketing and product development have to be done differently.”

One way Honda could get a return on its F1 efforts is by supplying power units to customers, an option that could be under consideration for the new era of rules starting in 2026.

Watanabe said: “Our contract with Aston Martin is to supply customers. It’s not like we never will, in fact we may if necessary. But initially we think it’s better to focus on supplying just one team.”

HRC’s managing director for F1, Tetsushi Kakuda, believes opening a deal with a customer poses some logistical challenges.

“If there are a lot of problems, it’s better to give more teams because the more data you have, the more useful it is to engineers,” he said. “However, it is difficult to create many new parts and you need a certain amount of human resources. Therefore, we want to focus on Aston Martin first.”

Additional information by Ken Tanaka