When a marriage is celebrated, it is usually done after choosing each other, a twofold will that converges in a common point to form a single thing. And thus the partnership between Aston Martin Racing and Honda was also born, which will become effective from 2026.

The Silverstone team and the Japanese manufacturer chose each other after scrutiny. Aston Martin has understood that it can no longer collaborate in the long term with Mercedes, because the German company – having its own Formula 1 team – has the same goals, but achievable on their own.

For this reason, Lawrence Stroll and Mike Krack went looking for another motoring partner, someone with experience in sports hybrid propulsion, capable, ambitious. Who better than Honda, the current world champion in cohabitation with Red Bull, after the inevitable separation from the Milton Keynes team?

Red Bull Racing and Ford will join in 2026 in a more commercial than technical partnership. Honda, on the other hand, went looking for something else. If the reasons that led Aston Martin to opt for Honda are clear, those that led the Japanese manufacturer to opt for the British team were certainly less obvious.

Honda, over the past few months, has had various offers for 2026. Some of these are even attractive – we are talking about the one made by McLaren in the final part of last season – but in the end it was Aston Martin who won.

Koji Watanabe, president of Honda Racing Corporation, has begun to give his own explanation of the reasons that led the Japanese giant to tie up with Aston Martin: “In November last year we registered as a Power Unit supplier for 2026 and after that we have had discussions with different teams for the future. Aston Martin was one of these teams.”

“There were several meetings and we agreed that Aston Martin has the greatest passion for aiming for the title. I had the honor of physically visiting the factory and seeing that they were making investments on various fronts, including personnel, and that they were constantly progressing”.

Rendering of the new Aston Martin factory at Silverstone Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

“They’ve also given us a high rating on our capabilities in building Power Units, so it’s not just that Aston Martin needs us. We really wanted to work together with Aston Martin. And that’s why we chose Aston Martin.”

Toshihiro Mibe, CEO of Honda, confirmed the various interests from various Formula 1 teams, but Aston Martin’s offer was successful for several reasons. The passion, the desire to win, but also the investments made so far and future ones have played a very important role in the final choice made.

“We have been contacted by many teams. There have been many discussions about whether we really want to participate in the 2026 race, and there have been great and wonderful offers from various teams. But above all it was Aston Martin’s passionate bid and determination to win at any cost that moved us.”

“We thought their vision and passion were very similar to ours. That’s why we came to this agreement. We will be ready, so we can win already from the start of the 2026 season. All the development team and engineers are working hard to be competitive right away”.