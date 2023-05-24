During the Italian night Aston Martin Racing and Honda announced that, starting from 2026, they will unite to form an exclusive partnership that will lead both to the Formula 1 world titles.

An important news for the world champion Circus, because it could turn out to be a move that shifts the balance and balance of power. But most will not have missed a rather significant detail: the presence in the British team of Fernando Alonso.

That Fernando Alonso who, at the time of McLaren, just when Honda supplied the engines to the Woking team, at the Japanese Grand Prix pronounced the famous team radio: “GP2 Engine, aaarrrggggh“. (Engine from GP2 [l’odierna F2]aaarrrggggh).

Over the course of the season and the years, Fernando regretted saying those words. But that radio team had perfectly photographed the situation in which the McLaren-Honda combination was raging.

Those words, however, created quite a bit of a diplomatic incident, with Alonso no longer having the opportunity to race with Honda engines, not even in other categories (at the Indianapolis 500, for example).

But a lot of water has passed under the bridge since then. Time is very often able to heal wounds, so much so that current Honda executives have made it clear that they have no lingering grievances against the Asturian related to that issue.

Asked if Honda would allow Alonso to race a Honda-powered single-seater, the president of Honda Racing Corporation – Koji Watanabe – replied: “Should we return to work with Fernando Alonso, as our driver, we have no objection to him driving “.

Fernando’s presence in 2026 is not absolutely certain. At the moment the former Alpine driver has a valid multi-year contract with Aston Martin, but it is not guaranteed that in the season of the next technical revolution he will still be in business or, at least, in Formula 1. In 2026 Fernando will be 45 years old and, although to this day is still one of the best riders in the world, it’s not easy to predict what will happen.

Martin Whitmarsh, chief executive officer of Aston Martin Performance Technologies, explained that Alonso’s presence has never been a point of discussion with Honda, despite the precedents between the Japanese manufacturer and the Asturian.

“No, it wasn’t. It’s clear that Fernando is doing a great job in the team and we’re happy to have him as part of our team. He’s making a great contribution both on and off the track. Obviously I spoke to Fernando a bit long ago about the direction we intended to take. He’s a very intelligent person.”

“I’m sure everyone is referring to some moments that happened years ago and in the heat of the battle on the track which, for some, I think were memorable. But I think Fernando understands and respects Honda’s work.”

Whitmarsh added that Alonso is well aware of Honda’s current status in Formula 1, having won the World Championship with Red Bull. Fernando’s previous experience with Honda was a world apart from his successful years with McLaren.

“Honda won the 2021 and 2022 titles and unless we can beat them this year, they will do it again. So they are a very good partner for us. And I think Fernando has realized that.”

“But 2026 is probably outside his planning horizon at the moment. We need to give him a car that can consistently win races. We’ve made a decent step forward this year, but we’re still not where we want to be.” .

“We are continuing to develop the team and the structures. We will become stronger. Before 2026 we will certainly discuss Fernando, where he is and what his future will be. I hope he stays in F1 for several years and it would be great if he was fit.” and competitive as it is today. It would be great to have him in the car in 2026 as well.”

Honda, through president Watanabe, also made it known that it does not want to be involved in the choice of Aston Martin’s drivers: “Our position remains unchanged and I believe that the choice of drivers is completely up to the team and not to an engine supplier like us. We will leave the choice of drivers to Aston Martin.”

