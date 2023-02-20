Honda will tell a press conference at its headquarters in Sakura, Japan what it plans to do in F1. Officially we will talk about the 2023 season, taking stock of the partnership with Red Bull, a relationship that has been difficult to understand in the last year. But there will also be talk of a longer-term future, especially after the communication from the FIA ​​in which it officially announced the six manufacturers who have adhered to the new technical regulation on power units which will come into force in 2026. A list which, a somewhat surprisingly, it also contains Honda.

With Ford taking over as partner of Red Bull Powertrain, Honda is forced to return to the team market to identify the team with which to bring the new power unit to the track. Among these teams there is also McLaren, a team that in September 2017, after three disastrous seasons, led to a sensational divorce with Honda. Five years later (a huge time frame in Formula 1), McLaren is at the top of the list of teams that Honda is probing.

Zak Brown, CEO McLaren Racing Photo by: Erik Junius

When asked about it, Zak Brawn did not deny the rumors that have emerged in recent days.

“We are very happy with the relationship we have with Mercedes – commented the McLaren CEO – but we have some time to evaluate the future. Seeing so many manufacturers interested in Formula 1 is great news for our sport and I can tell we are in no rush. Andrea (Stella) and I will soon evaluate what to do, many aspects change very quickly in this sport and we will have to make the best choice in the medium and long term”.

As much as the scenario of a new McLaren-Honda chapter after the recent past may seem today, the conditions for evaluating the possibility of a partnership are all there. As was the case from 2015 to 2017, McLaren is well aware that an agreement with the Japanese manufacturer would guarantee an important leap forward on the financial front.

The doubts on the technical front are obviously not those of five years ago, given the progress confirmed by the Japanese technicians in the victorious Red Bull cycle, so the prerequisites for starting a negotiation are all there. A negotiation that will see McLaren in a strong position, considering that the alternatives offered to Honda by the market are limited to Williams alone…