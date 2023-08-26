The results of the qualifications F1 of the Dutch GP 2023 where the Max Verstappen behind the wheel of Red Bull he took pole position in front of his fans. On the trail of Zandvoort the World Champion made an incredible final lap, overtaking Lando Norris And George Russell at the end of a session marked by accidents and transition from wet to dry track. Bad the Ferrari with Charles Leclerc who even starred in a crash against the wall in Turn 9, due to pilot error on wet runway.
Qualifying results F1 Dutch GP 2023, pole position STARTING GRID
|POS
|#
|PILOT
|STABLE
|TIME
|GAP
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing Honda
|1:10,567
|2
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Mercedes
|1:11.104
|+0.537
|3
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:11,294
|+0.727
|4
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams Mercedes
|1:11,419
|+0.852
|5
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|1:11,506
|+0.939
|6
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:11,754
|+1.187
|7
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing Honda
|1:11,880
|+1.313
|8
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren Mercedes
|1:11,938
|+1.371
|9
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:12,665
|+2.098
|10
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams Mercedes
|1:16,748
|+6.181
|11
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|1:20.121
|+9.554
|12
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine Renault
|1:20.128
|+9.561
|13
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:20,151
|+9.584
|14
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Alpha Tauri Honda
|1:20,230
|+9.663
|15
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas Ferrari
|1:20,250
|+9.683
|16
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari
|1:22.067
|+11,500
|17
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine Renault
|1:22.110
|+11.543
|18
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas Ferrari
|1:22.192
|+11.625
|19
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari
|1:22,260
|+11.693
|20
|40
|Liam Lawson
|Alpha Tauri Honda
|1:23,420
|+12.853
Holland Formula 1 pole position qualifying
Max Verstappen conquered the third consecutive pole at the Dutch Grand Prix, dominating the wet and accident marred qualifying at Zandvoort. He conquered the pole and the first position with a time of 1:10,567more than half a second faster than Lando Norris (McLaren) e George Russell (Mercedes).
The session was interrupted twice due to the crashes of Logan Sargeant (Williams) e Charles Leclerc (Ferrari). In the end, the Monegasque finished ninth faster than his teammate Carlos Sainz he didn’t go beyond sixth position. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) was unexpectedly eliminated in Q2, finishing in 13th place. It has been overtaken by Lance Stroll of Aston Martin and from Pierre Gasly of the Alpine.
There rain was the main protagonist of the day, with moments of great intensity. Only in Q3 were used slick tires, since both the extreme wet that the intermediate.
At the end of Q2, the line was getting dry, so much so that in Q3 half of the riders chose the Soft tyresabandoning the intermediates that proved to be the wrong choice.
F1 2023 TIMETABLES DUTCH GP SKY, NOW and TV8
15.00: Race (live on Sky Sport F1, Now, deferred to 18.00 TV8)
