The results of the qualifications F1 of the Dutch GP 2023 where the Max Verstappen behind the wheel of Red Bull he took pole position in front of his fans. On the trail of Zandvoort the World Champion made an incredible final lap, overtaking Lando Norris And George Russell at the end of a session marked by accidents and transition from wet to dry track. Bad the Ferrari with Charles Leclerc who even starred in a crash against the wall in Turn 9, due to pilot error on wet runway.

POS # PILOT STABLE TIME GAP 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Honda 1:10,567 2 4 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 1:11.104 +0.537 3 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:11,294 +0.727 4 23 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes 1:11,419 +0.852 5 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes 1:11,506 +0.939 6 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:11,754 +1.187 7 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing Honda 1:11,880 +1.313 8 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren Mercedes 1:11,938 +1.371 9 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:12,665 +2.098 10 2 Logan Sargeant Williams Mercedes 1:16,748 +6.181 11 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 1:20.121 +9.554 12 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 1:20.128 +9.561 13 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:20,151 +9.584 14 22 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri Honda 1:20,230 +9.663 15 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas Ferrari 1:20,250 +9.683 16 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:22.067 +11,500 17 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 1:22.110 +11.543 18 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:22.192 +11.625 19 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:22,260 +11.693 20 40 Liam Lawson Alpha Tauri Honda 1:23,420 +12.853 The F1 starting grid after qualifying for the Dutch GP Formula 1 2023

Max Verstappen conquered the third consecutive pole at the Dutch Grand Prix, dominating the wet and accident marred qualifying at Zandvoort. He conquered the pole and the first position with a time of 1:10,567more than half a second faster than Lando Norris (McLaren) e George Russell (Mercedes).

The session was interrupted twice due to the crashes of Logan Sargeant (Williams) e Charles Leclerc (Ferrari). In the end, the Monegasque finished ninth faster than his teammate Carlos Sainz he didn’t go beyond sixth position. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) was unexpectedly eliminated in Q2, finishing in 13th place. It has been overtaken by Lance Stroll of Aston Martin and from Pierre Gasly of the Alpine.

There rain was the main protagonist of the day, with moments of great intensity. Only in Q3 were used slick tires, since both the extreme wet that the intermediate.

At the end of Q2, the line was getting dry, so much so that in Q3 half of the riders chose the Soft tyresabandoning the intermediates that proved to be the wrong choice.

F1 2023 TIMETABLES DUTCH GP SKY, NOW and TV8

15.00: Race (live on Sky Sport F1, Now, deferred to 18.00 TV8)

