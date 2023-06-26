In recent months, the FIA ​​had officially opened the door to the possibility of expanding the number of teams participating in the Formula 1 world championship, going beyond the current ten teams. The candidacy that has found the most media attention is undoubtedly that of Andretti, who has started a collaboration with a major brand such as Cadillac to convince the top management of the category to accept their proposal.

However, the American team is not the only one to have expressed its interest and, behind the scenes, several teams have presented their candidacy to the Federation. The latest to confirm plans to join the grid in 2026 is Hitech, founded in 2015 and currently involved in a multitude of motorsport categories, including Formula 2, Formula 3 and Formula 4.

A path in the preparatory categories that leads up to the premier series of open-wheel motoring, namely Formula 1. To support the proposal from an economic point of view, the team also confirmed that the parent company Hitech Global Holdings Limited has sold a share 25% to Kazakh businessman Vladimir Kim.

Hitech has built its own path in the preparatory categories and has also been present in Formula 2 for several years Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Kim’s main interests are in mining, banking, and aviation; his Kazakhmys and KAZ Minerals Group worked in the extraction and processing of copper ore, becoming one of the top ten producers in the industry in the world. In the past, his companies had already had contacts with the world of sport, with sponsorships in boxing and tennis, but the agreement with Hitech is his first foray into international motor racing.

“Motorsport is a long-standing personal interest for me, and I am delighted to enter into a partnership with an organization that has been successful in so many categories and has such ambitions for its future,” Kimi explained of the deal. .

“We have an established involvement in the sport, but this is our first global investment in motorsport. Its dynamic appeal, growing exposure, business-to-business marketing opportunities and growing fan base align with my ambitions. personal and commercial”.

Oliver Oakes, Chief Executive Officer of Hitech, welcomed the new investor, supporting the team’s ambitious expansion plan: “I am delighted to welcome Vladimir Kim to the Hitech Group. During our talks we found synergies and I know that His support will be invaluable as we look to build on Hitech’s success and work towards broader ambitions in the years to come.”

Among the various categories in which Hitech is active there is also Formula 3. One of the drivers is Gabriele Minì Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Hitech’s hope is that this new agreement will demonstrate that the team has the financial means to handle the challenge in Formula 1, where many other teams have failed due to lack of necessary funds. An aspect that the team also wanted to underline in the press release with which it illustrated its candidacy for the premier series in 2026. “A move that would complete its single-seater scale and demonstrate that Hitech has all the people, experience and resources right to compete with the best teams in the world”.

The FIA ​​is currently evaluating offers from various parties interested in joining the starting grid. In addition to Hitech, Andretti and Formula Equal have also confirmed their candidacy, a team led by former BAR boss Craig Pollock with the aim of having a fair workforce, i.e. 50/50 split between men and women.