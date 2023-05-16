The career of Jean Todt he began as a co-driver in rallies and continued – once his helmet was hung up – as manager of the Peugeot sports management. From 1982 to 1993 he took care of the projects of the French brand, bringing it back to the WRC in 1984 and collecting memorable successes such as 2 drivers’ and constructors’ championships in 1985 and 1986 and two triumphs at the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans (1992 and 1993), as well as 4 Paris -Dakar. Luca Cordero di Montezemolo, who became president Ferrari in 1991 he identified him as the right man to rebuild the Prancing Horse and since July 1, 1993 becomes general manager of the Formula 1 team.

The rest – as they say is history: 8 constructors’ and 6 drivers’ world titles, the gigantic number of 106 victories in the premier category of motoring. After the Rossa (of which he also became managing director), the experience at the top of the FIA, which lasted from 2009 to 2021.

In the’April 1993 the first drafts began on his possible arrival at Ferrari, amid the skepticism of the Italian press. Below are two accounts of the time, by Cristiano Chiavegato de The print and Carlo Marincovich de The Republic.

“Ferrari is looking for the right man”

The motor industry is experiencing days of great turmoil in France. Not for the defeat suffered by Prost, mocked by Ayrton Senna in the Brazilian Grand Prix, but for a imminent announcement of Peugeot. In fact, next week the Casa del Leone will reveal its sports programs and in particular let people know if he enters the F1 World Championship in 1994. According to some rumors, the car and engine are even ready. Ferrari could also be indirectly involved in this affair. The House of Maranello would in fact be interested in Jean Todtresponsible for Peugeot’s sporting activity, should the French brand decide to give up the ambitious project of entering F1. […] . Jean Todt, a little guy who doesn’t disdain Napoleonic attitudes, is considered one of the most prepared managers and effective in the world of engines. He is 47 years old, he raced as a navigator in rallies (among others with Frequelin and Mikkola), but he was especially appreciated as a manager for his organizational skills which led him to be the first rival of another character who won by everything in the world of motoring, namely Cesare Fiorio. An authentic “tough guy”, energetic and combative. The reasons that would lead Ferrari to take an interest in the expert transalpine manager are obvious. The Modena stable has been renovated once again recently, but has not rediscovered the polish it had a few years ago. Has reaction times a little too slow and a certain overlap in technical roles which leads to some rivalry and grumbling. Upon his arrival, the president Luca Montezemolo personally took on the task, ad interim, of coagulating the available forces. […] The possible engagement of Jean Todt (moreover denied by Maranello at the moment), if he manages to free himself from his commitments with Peugeot, would in fact serve Ferrari to install a single manager in the Racing Department, to whom the executives of the various sectors would report. In short, the Frenchman would be called upon to coordinate the work of John Barnard (aerodynamics and chassis), Harvey Postlethwaite (director of the Fiorano workshop) and Claudio Lombardi (engines). In theory, if Todt arrives in Maranello, there should be no further revolutions, even if it is obvious that the team will undergo some tweaks. In practice it can be thought that the novelty will not bother Barnard, while it could put other characters in difficulty who would see their roles reduced. After all, it is no secret that Postlethwaite is not too satisfied with having passed from a technical job as a designer to the more bureaucratic one of managing the team. In any case, if the operation goes ahead (Jean Todt could land in Maranello only after a careful and mutual examination of the situation), it will be a important graft to recover competitiveness.

Cristiano Chiavegato, The printApril 1, 1993

“Ferrari, the latest crazy idea”

We realize that in Turin they have other things to think about these days. But we would like to humbly make a suggestion to Fiat: don’t get distracted by the events at Ferrari. It will also be true that in such a difficult moment it was a peripheral province of the vast empire. It will also be true that for some years it hasn’t given great satisfaction. But there are certain rumors that are not at all promising. And that is that within Ferrari have fallen in love with a new wizard to buy at any cost, Mr. Jean Todt former capataz of Peugeot in a thousand sporting feats. For some time now, various Ferrari figures have been implementing a practice that has already been successfully tested on other occasions. Suddenly, perhaps while talking about restaurants, they ask you: what do you think of Tizio? A sign that with Tizio they already have a contract ready to sign and to cover their shoulders they do polls to see what people think about it. So it was with Lauda, ​​so it is now with this little Mr. Todt. Who is practically for a walk having Peugeot renounced its program to enter F.1. Why not take it to Ferrari? Yeah, why? What need is there? Jean Todt after his brilliant excursions into the world of rallies, the Paris-Dakar and other races, has made a name for himself as the Napoleon of racing. Small, energetic, decision maker, capable of galvanizing troops and leading them to dazzling victories. In other words, they are trying to make you understand the very character Ferrari needs who languishes a bit, after so many beautiful promises, in a kind of swamp. By dint of doing polls they have convinced themselves that this Todt would really be a Napoleon capable of bringing Ferrari back to the grandeur of the past. The fact is that Ferrari needs everything except a dictator or an emperor. The only somewhat weak sector of Ferrari is that of engines where Mr. Todt could do nothing not being an engine designer. And here, faced with the bogeyman of a Todt, there was one half-rebellion in Maranello where everyone threatens to leave if “he sets foot in here”. In fact it is difficult to imagine an industrious and serene life between an angular character like Todt and a Barnard. Or Todt and a Postlethwaite. Or a Todt and a Lombardi. It is even impossible to hypothesize a “love and agreement” between Todt and Montezemolo himself who would risk arriving at Ferrari one fine morning and never finding the presidential desk again. This Todt then combined all the colors on the deserts and on the roads of the rallies. It would be enough to leaf through old vintages to resurrect terrible struggles and messes. The only one who knows who this Todt is is Cesare Fiorio who fought him for a long time in the rallies even managing to eradicate him. So What need is there to take on Todt when there is already a Fiorio on the square who knows Ferrari and racing well? What you can’t figure out is whether it’s a spring love and Montezemolo dancer or something serious. The fact is that the mere fact that Todt’s name circulates a little too often within Ferrari is already creating disagreements and long faces. Because, at best, these new earthquakes could have only one sure result: reduce the Ferrari to rubble at a time when the only thing to do is carefully oil certain internal mechanisms they still don’t run right. Let’s hope it’s all a soap bubble. Let’s hope that Ferrari will be able to deny today, with the same diligence with which it has denied real nonsense up to now, all these rumors about the omnipotent little Todt. […]

Carlo Marincovich, The RepublicApril 9, 1993