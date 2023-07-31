On Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 August, Passione on the Track returns to the Enzo and Dino Ferrari International Circuit in Imola on the occasion of the 7th edition of the Historic Minardi Day.

The kermesse conceived by the Minardi family, in collaboration with Formula Imola, is ready to rekindle the passion of the thousands of fans (in 2022 there were over 13,000) who, thanks to the single ticket that can be purchased on TicketOne (https://www.ticketone.it/artist/historic-minardi-day/) will be able to access the most exclusive areas of the facility, experiencing the event as protagonists.

In the numerous sessions (fifteen rounds for each day) fantastic cars of Formula 1, F2, F3, F3000, GP2, Historic GTs and Prototypes that have written important pages of world Motorsport will alternate on the track, for an incredible journey spanning over fifty years . We will start from the extraordinary F1 De Tomaso Alfa Romeo Conrero from 1961 – an integral part of the historic racing Alfa Romeo Dynamic Museum of the Scuderia del Portello Alfa Romeo driven by Marco Cajani – to get to the early 2000s with the Jaguar R2-07 5th in Italian GP with De La Rosa, passing through Arrows A3, Shadows DN3A, Wolf WR7 from 1979 ex-Keke Rosberg, Merzario A3 from Scuderia Tazio Nuvolari, March 761 ex Vittorio Brambilla driven on track by Roberto Farneti, Surtees TS8 chassis #006 Formula 5000 from 1971, Monteverdi F1, Ferrari 642 and 643, just to name a few.

There will be no shortage of Formula 3 cars, including the Lola T.570/Novamotor ex Jan Ashley driven on track by Paolo Beggio, the Ralt/Rt3 winner of the 1984 Italian championship with Alessandro Santin, the Ralt/Rt34 which took second place in Monaco ’88 with Ellen Lohr and the March 773/Toyota Novamotor ex David Kennedy and Formula 2 with the March 772 powered by BMW/M12 ex-Bruno Giacomelli from 1972; Surtees Formula 2 TS15 1974, Brabham BT30, 1960 Stanguellini Formula Junior chassis number #00186 (1100 engine capacity) a true showpiece of racing cars, linked to the era of craftsmanship, iconic Martini Racing liveries including the elegant 1992 Lucchini SP 92 Evoluzione, Reynard 89D-90D and Lola B02/50 Zytech, McLaren M1C CanAm; classic cars such as the 1959 Lotus Elite MK14 and Europa 1966 Jaguar E-Type 1961, the Alfa Romeos of the RIAR.

Also on the track are the extraordinary Pagani, Dallara, Lamborghini, Alpine and PJ01 supercars and hypercars. Conceived and built by Juri Pambuffetti, the Umbrian hypercar is inspired by Formula 1 and on the occasion of the fifth edition HMD had covered the first kilometers on the track in a world preview: 5.2-litre V10 petrol engine, 800 HP of power for a total weight of 1,100 kilograms (1.3 kg/hp), 800 Nm of maximum torque with 6-speed gearbox with paddles on the steering wheel, 0-100 km/h sprint in 3 seconds and over 320 km/h top speed. Steel and carbon frame and extraordinary Downforce of over 500 kg already at 280 km/h. These are just some of the cars featured at the Historic Minardi Day 2023.

The intense program of the seventh edition of the Historic Minardi Day is also enriched by the ACI Storico Festival which celebrates “100 years of the Savio circuit” as well as intense entertainment activities with the theatrical show “Meccanici che gente” scheduled for Saturday at 17:45 in the conference room accessible from the paddock – scale E, the chance to test yourself with professional simulators, the LEGO® exhibition and memorabilia. Throughout the duration of the event, the conference room will also be the scene of numerous, and inevitable, book presentations and conferences. The Motor Valley Show-Room at the Checco Costa Museum of the Enzo and Dino Ferrari International Racetrack in Imola hosts the exhibition “100 Years of Automotive Passion in Romagna”.

Gian Carlo Minardi (President of Formula Imola): “The Historic Minardi Day reaches its seventh edition and interest is constantly growing. There is now less than a month left and the whole team is working at its best to give the enthusiasts who will come to the racetrack two days of fun and passion in the name of Motorsport”.

All the information is available on the website www.minardiday.it, on the racetrack website and on the Imola70 app. Tickets can be purchased on the website www.ticketone.it and in authorized ticketone sales points.