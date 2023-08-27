Imagine yourself on one of the most famous tracks that have contributed pages and pages to the history book of racing. Now imagine the sound of a running engine, a melody so powerful that it drowns out the voices of hundreds and hundreds of people. Imagine being inside one of the pits of this famous track, being surrounded by single-seaters and sports cars from every era, being able to talk to someone who, perhaps, even fought with those cars on the asphalt. And then, imagine the goosebumps and the emotion of realizing that part of the past comes back to the present.

The 1980 Ferrari 312 T5 of G. Villeneuve and the 1991 Ferrari 643 F1 of A. Prost

This, and much more, was the seventh edition of the Historic Minardi Day, once again hosted by the Enzo and Dino Ferrari International Circuit in Imola. 14 thousand people who, in two intense days, braved the torrid heat to enjoy the 485 cars on display in the Imola paddock, the various simulators, the stands made up of gadgets from the motor world, from clothing to vintage magazines.

A perfect fusion between history and current events that has involved young and old, which has brought the new generations closer, even more fascinated by the magical world of Motorsport.

A world, told in this seventh edition by authentic works of art of Formula 1, F2, F2, F3000, Prototypes, F. Junior, GT, historic cars from the Scuderia del Portello Dynamic Museum, Scuderia Tazio Nuvolari, from the Italian Alfa Romeo Register and the Terre di Romagna Gathering “100 years of the Savio Circuit” of the Aci Storico Festival, together with the technology and elegance of Pagani, Alpine, Lamborghini, Dallara and Pambuffetti.

A world, told by the meeting with Motorsport champions including Riccardo Patrese, Emanuele Pirro, Gianni Morbidelli who took to the track at the wheel of Pierluigi Martini’s Minardi M189, Thierry Boutsen at the wheel of Gilles Villeneuve’s Ferrari 312 T5, Laurent Redon, Arturo Merzario , Carlo Facetti and Miguel Angel Guerra at the wheel of the March 761 ex-Vittorio Brambilla, Siegfried Stohr, Thomas Biagi, Giovanni Lavaggi, Engineers Aldo Costa, Gabriele Tredozi and Laurent Mekies, Giovanna Amati, Roberto Farneti, Beppe Gabbiani, Fabio Babini, Francesco Bergami, Angelo Ancherani, Benito Battilani, Gabriele Lancieri, Gianni Giudici, Giorgio Francia, Giovanni Lavaggi, Luca Badoer, Massimo Ciccozzi, Niccolò Piancastelli, Paolo Delle Piane, Roberto Farneti, Roberto Ravagia, Sergio Campana and Ferrante Ponti; the young Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Brando Badoer and Alister Yoong.

P. Martini’s Minardi M189

Among the protagonists, also Mrs. Brenda Vernon, historical secretary of Enzo Ferrari, the well-known illustrator and cartoonist “Matitaccia” Giorgio Serra and Davide Cassani, current President of Apt Servizi.

Many exciting moments, such as the delivery of the 2nd Nando Minardi Memorial to Miguel Angel Guerra, the first driver to race under the guise of the Minardi Team, protagonist of the 1980 Formula 2 Championship with the GM75; Jacopo Martini, son of Giancarlo Martini, to celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of the title won in Formula Italia by his father Giancarlo with Scuderia del Passatore; the Japanese Sugahara Akira as the most distant Minardi collector;

The delivery of the XVIII Michele prize, established in 2006 by LMMFC (Le Mans Model Fan Club) in honor of Michele Alboreto, to the Autosprint journalist, Mario Donnini.

And, as per tradition, at the end of the two days, there were the historic cars protagonists of the Terre di Romagna Rally “100 years Circuito del Savio”, a way to honor a day entirely dedicated to passion, culture and the territory aimed at celebration of the centenary of the Circuito del Savio.

Starting from the Imola racetrack, the convoy crossed the Romagna countryside, with passages in Lugo and Ravenna, parading through Piazza del Popolo in Ravenna, also covering a stretch of the original circuit, starting in the afternoon from the Basilica of Sant’Apollinare in Classe, to then get back on track with the closing parade of the event.

Gian Carlo Minardi, President of Formula Imola, said he was astounded by the increasingly large turnout of young people at the event. “Once again this year we can only be satisfied with the result obtained. Beyond the number of visitors, which obviously certify whether an event is a success or not, what I would like to underline is the great passion that the Historic Minardi Day continues to generate edition after edition. A passion that we continue to see also in the new generations, because there were many young people present who poked around in the pits and admired the many cars that have written the history of Motorsport”.

The paddock of the Enzo and Dino Ferrari International Circuit in Imola during the Historic Minardi Day 2023

“This result is also a good sign for the economic result generated in the area, with the accommodation facilities benefiting from the presence of over 3,000 professionals, with full houses in Imola and the surrounding area. As for the event specifically, c ‘was a program of appointments able to satisfy the palate of every enthusiast, with book presentations, the unmissable exhibition at the Checco Costa Museum, the historic Terre di Romagna gathering, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Savio circuit. as always with thanks: to my brother Giuseppe and my niece Elena, who have always put their heart and soul into the organization and who are already working on the next edition; to the staff of Formula Imola, who as usual showed great professionalism and passion; to the mayor of Imola Marco Panieri and the President of Con.Ami Fabio Bacchilega, with whom we work in full harmony; to the President of the Region Stefano Bonaccini and the Undersecretary of the Presidency Giammaria Manghi, who support us with great participation; finally to the ACI President Angelo Sticchi Damiani, whose presence and compliments gave me a great pleasure”.