Formula 1 has become a very attractive platform for major automotive manufacturers. At Honda’s home in Suzuka, where the Japanese GP was held last Sunday, the presence of Toyota’s top management as guests of McLaren was not overlooked, fueling rumors of a possible return to GPs after the exit in 2009, after eight years of presence in the Circus.

The Woking team made a partnership with Toyota official in Suzuka with the announcement of Ryo Hirakawa, the Japanese company’s junior driver, who will be added to McLaren’s list of reserve drivers in 2024.

Hirakawa will not limit himself to being a third driver for Woking, but the agreement foresees that he will contribute to the development work of next year’s car on the simulator and, above all, the team directed by Andrea Stella will implement a test plan on the Papaya single-seater 2021, to prepare the young Japanese for possible use in the GPs.

Although the collaborative relationship in the use of one of the two wind tunnels in Cologne has come to an end (McLaren is completing the construction of its new wind tunnel which will make it autonomous again), the desire to continue the exchange of ideas with Toyota has not sold out, as there are rumors in the Land of the Rising Sun that the Japanese manufacturer could be interested in a return to F1.

Ryo Hirakawa, McLaren reserve driver in 2024, with Toyota president Akio Toyoda Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Hirakawa’s inclusion in the McLaren organization is only a small step, but the presence of Toyota president Akio Toyoda in the Woking hospitality area at Suzuka indicates the Japanese giant’s desire to at least look at a return to F1, after the company dominates three other world automotive disciplines: the WEC with the GR010 Hybrid which has already won the Constructors’ title at Fuji, the WRC with the GR YARIS Rally1 Hybrid which sees Kalle Rovanpera lead ahead of teammate Elfyn Evans with three races to go and the 2023 Dakar won in January with the GR DKR Hilux by Nasser Al-Attiyah.

It should not be surprising, therefore, if Toyota wants to look at the highest platform in world motorsport, perhaps trying to return as the engine engineer for McLaren, currently linked to Mercedes. The dream of Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of F1, is to have ten teams in the paddock supplied exclusively by as many manufacturers, in order to elevate all the teams to official status. Honda struck a deal with Aston Martin in May and Toyota may have entered into talks with McLaren.

Andrea Stella, McLaren Team Principal Photo by: FIA Pool

Andrea Stella, McLaren team principal, did not hide the fact that Hirakawa’s inclusion is part of a broader plan: “We have started a program dedicated to young drivers and we are happy to be attractive – admits Stella -. We are thrilled that Ryo and Toyota wanted to join our youth project. But the collaboration is not just about the pilot, there will be a more open exchange of information and we would like to expand our horizons.”

With this there is no concrete element that pushes Toyota to return to F1 any time soon:

Kazuki Nakajima, a consultant at GAZOO Toyota, stressed that the agreement with Hirakawa was not the first step towards a return to Grand Prix racing, but left an open door for things to change in the coming years.

“For now, there is nothing other than the Ryo support program, but we can’t say for the future…”.