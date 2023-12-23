by STEFANO OLLANU

Sprint, the announcement at the beginning of December

To create more interest in some race weekends, Formula 1 has decided in 2021 to introduce Sprint races in his calendar. The leaders of the category have selected some world championship events to host – in addition to the traditional Sunday race – also a 100 km mini GP on Saturday afternoon.

In this way, F1 decided to generate more entertainment and attract those segments of the public – young people – who are accustomed to less prolonged attention on a single sporting event.

And at the beginning of December it was announced that there will be six circuits that will host the Sprints:

GP Circuit Date China Shanghai April 19-21 You love me You love me May 3-5 Austria Spielberg June 28-30 USA Austin October 18-20 Brazil Sao Paulo November 1-3 Qatar Lusail November 29 – December 1

Domenicali is happy with the Sprints

The president of Formula 1, Stefano Domenicali, guest at 'Politics in football' by Radio 1explained that the philosophy behind the Sprints is giving excellent results: “The data shows that there is interest. For new fans, the concept of days dedicated exclusively to free practice does not give the sporting inspiration and interest that young people seem to like. It is no coincidence that many sports are changing, take the NBA and baseball, everyone needs to pay attention to what is happening in the world. We were among the first and we must maintain this proactive attention in the interest of those who follow us.”

And from this perspective, possible changes to the current format of the Sprints are on the table, given that there is talk of moving them to Saturday morning and Domenicali has not denied this: “We are left with six Sprint races on the calendar. We have a meeting in early February where we're thinking about some operational changes related to the management of the parc fermé and perhaps to a different format. I can't anticipate anything, not because I don't want to, but because first we find the agreement, we sign it and then we carry it forward.”