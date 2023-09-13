Starting from this weekend’s Marina Bay event, in collaboration with sponsor OKX, the British team has significantly changed the design to a predominantly black one highlighted by the orange that usually makes up the majority of its car colors .

McLaren says it also made the change to continue celebrating the 60th anniversary of the team’s founding as Bruce McLaren Motor Racing in 1963.

Previously, the team used a “Triple Crown” color scheme for the Monaco and Spanish races, in homage to its cars’ successes in the 1974 Indianapolis 500, the 1984 Monaco GP (a race it won on 14 other occasions after the first triumph) and in the 1995 24 Hours of Le Mans.

For the British GP, it also changed the design of its usual livery to highlight another of its sponsors, Google Chrome.

McLaren MCL60, the livery for the Singapore and Japanese GPs Photo by: McLaren

“Our partnership with OKX is going from strength to strength and it’s fantastic to celebrate it with this incredible livery,” said Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing. “Stealth Mode [nome con cui la McLaren ha cambiato la sua ultima livrea] reverses the colors of our racing car, bringing something exciting and different to these two great races in Singapore and Japan.”

“We hope that fans love it as much as we do and that they have the opportunity to use the fan zone to connect with our team. OKX is a great supporter of McLaren and in turn we are proud to bring our collaboration to life on the track through the global platform of Formula 1″.

McLaren MCL60, the livery for the Singapore and Japanese GPs Photo by: McLaren

McLaren is not the only team to change its livery for upcoming races: Williams will also change its design as part of a sponsorship deal with oil company Gulf.

The liveries of the F1 cars and their modifications are relevant to the sporting regulations of the championship.

The relevant article of the FIA ​​Sporting Regulations for F1, 9.1.b, states that “both cars entered by a competitor must be presented in substantially the same livery at each race; any significant changes to this livery during a championship can only be made with the agreement of the FIA ​​and the commercial rights holder.”

It was also announced that another idea first used by McLaren will soon make its official debut on AlphaTauri cars.

McLaren MCL60, the livery for the Singapore and Japanese GPs Photo by: McLaren

This is Seamless Digital’s Digital-Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising technology, which allows sponsor graphics placed on F1 bulkheads to change as the cars race on the track.

This was first tested by McLaren in testing for the 2022 US GP, before committing to using it in sessions this season.

AlphaTauri will do the same from 2024, when the team will likely have a new name following Red Bull’s decision not to sell the Faenza team but to change its identity, as well as being more closely aligned with the main Red team Bull.

Ahead of the Singapore race, AlphaTauri said it had tested DOOH bulkheads on its AT04 cars at the 2023 events.