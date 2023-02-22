After attending the official presentations of all the teams, tomorrow Formula 1 2023 finally gets underway, with the first of the three days of collective tests in Bahrain that anticipate the start of the season, set for 5 March again on the Sakhir track .

Eyes will be focused above all on the reigning champions of Red Bull, who have not yet shown the shapes of the new RB19. Indeed, during the presentation in New York, only the new livery applied to the RB18 was shown. Then the Milton Keynes team completed a shakedown at Silverstone, but this too was heavily armored.

The first to climb into the cockpit of the RB19 will be Max Verstappen, who will have the entire first day at his disposal, then on the second day he will alternate with Sergio Perez, who will conclude the program by shooting all day on Saturday. Moving on to Ferrari, for the moment only the line-up for the first day has been made official, which will see Carlos Sainz in the cockpit of the SF-23 in the morning and then Charles Leclerc after the lunch break.

The same thing was also done by Aston Martin, who also had the need to run for cover to replace Lance Stroll, who was injured while training on his bike and will not be able to be in the match. He will be replaced by reserve Felipe Drugovich, who will be the first to take to the track on Thursday, handing over the AMR23 to Fernando Alonso in the afternoon. The schedule for Friday and Saturday for the Silverstone team remains to be understood.

As for the others, there are two teams that will carry out a program similar to that of Red Bull and they are Alfa Romeo and Williams. Hinwil’s team will start by alternating Guanyu Zhou and Valtteri Bottas, then will give them a full day each. Same idea of ​​the rivals from Grove, who will start with both riders on the track on the opening day, then it will be the turn of rookie Logan Sargeant on Friday and Alex Albon on Saturday.

On the other hand, all the other teams will alternate both drivers in all three days and, looking in particular at Mercedes, on the first day it will be necessary to wait for the afternoon to see Lewis Hamilton at the wheel of the W14, because his teammate will open the ball box George Russell, as already happened among other things on the occasion of the shakedown at Silverstone.

