Last week Formula 1 announced that the Las Vegas Grand Prix will return to the calendar next year. The appointment will be held in November and in doing so, three races will be held in the United States in 2023, considering both the Miami and Austin Grand Prix.

In this 360-degree video you can preview what the layout of the Las Vegas track will look like by getting on board for a complete lap of the track.

The road layout, just over 6 kilometers long, will be characterized by 14 curves and a long straight that will see the drivers hit speeds of around 340 km / h. The overall duration of the race will be 50 laps.

Both F1 and GP organizers will work together with Las Vegas casinos and resorts to promote the race. Part of the track will use the iconic Las Vegas strip to incorporate the nearly 2-kilometer long main straight.