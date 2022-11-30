Gone, but never forgotten. Lost, but never forgotten. This sentence could be enough to indicate what so many members of the Mercedes AMG F1 team have been feeling since Niki Lauda passed away on May 20, 2019.

All intangible thoughts, but today the Brackley team has tried to make the sentiment of its former non-executive chairman tactile, a man who with his advice, his charisma, his vision has helped the German team to open up and strengthen the longest winning streak in Formula 1 history.

Mercedes has named a street on its technology campus after Niki Lauda. Previously named ‘Reynard Park’ after Adrian Reynard who owned the site until the team bought it last year, the road has now been renamed ‘Lauda Drive’ following approval from Brackley authorities and family Praise.

The team made this tribute public in a press release released this morning, which reads: “Niki was an integral part of our team, as a Non-Executive Chairman, and her passing in May 2019 has left a huge void. For many, he was not only an F1 icon and world champion, but also a beloved colleague and friend at the heart of our sport.”

“The street at our Brackley plant will now be named ‘Lauda Drive’ in honor of Niki, to continue her legacy for many years to come. The new sign was unveiled by Toto Wolff, our CEO and Team Principal, on Tuesday afternoon in front of a crowd of team members.”

Toto Wolff, managing director and team principal of Mercedes AMG F1, spoke of the dedication made to Niki Lauda just after discovering the plaque dedicated to the 3-time world champion who renames the road to Lauda Drive.

“It’s a real honor to inaugurate Lauda Drive and it was great to see so many team members gathered to witness the presentation,” said Wolff. “While our dear friend and colleague Niki wouldn’t have wanted us to get confused, he would also be proud to have this street named after him.”

“It has been a privilege for all of us to work alongside him and I have been fortunate enough to call him one of my best friends. He has been a major contributor to our success, he has been a great help to me and a strong non-executive chairman, who missing a lot.”

“I wish he was still here as a friend and as president, because I wanted to ask him a lot of questions this year. His legacy lives on in many forms, but knowing that so many people will be passing through Lauda Drive in the years to come is very special.”

“After a season in which the team was pushed to the limit and had to overcome many challenges on and off the track, one of Niki’s most famous quotes still stands: ‘You learn absolutely nothing from success. ‘arrest lessons can be learned'”.