Only two points separate the flagship driver of Mercedes from that of Red Bull. For the British, in the wake of the enthusiasm for the victory in Sochi that has lifted him back to the top, Turkey is a treasure trove of honeyed memories. But the Dutchman is already on the redemption springboard …

There are seven races to go until the end of the F1 World Championship. At the weekend we are back on track: the appointment is at the Istanbul circuit for the Turkish Grand Prix. Yet another page of the eternal challenge between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

FIGHT OF TWO – There are just two points that divide the Mercedes driver and the rival in Red Bull in the standings. Any placement from here to the end will be crucial. In Sochi the British driver triumphed and returned to the top. The Dutchman’s response could already arrive in Turkey. Free practice and qualifying will be scheduled on Friday and Saturday, the race on Sunday at 2 pm.

PREVIOUS – The Istanbul circuit is 5338 meters long with 14 curves. It faces counterclockwise just like Imola. In Turkey Montoya set the fastest lap with McLaren (1’24 “770) in the first edition of 2005. In 2020 Hamilton triumphed, second career success ten years after the first place in the Istanbul GP 2010.

100 – With the victory in Sochi, the Mercedes driver won his 100th GP: the first in history to go in triple digits. Verstappen was not watching and managed to cancel all the penalty positions. The second place reached allows him to remain only two lengths from the top. Carlos Sainz and his Ferrari are clearly improving: lowest step of the podium in Russia. He will try to confirm the good performance also in the Turkish weekend.

THE INCOGNITE – Hamilton took his seventh world title in Istanbul last year. In a crazy race due to the difficult conditions of the asphalt. There are two factors to keep an eye on: Pirelli has opted for a range of softer tires than in the last race in Turkey. Decision made by analyzing the data collected on the circuit. The weather could also play its part. This year the GP is run one month earlier than the traditional program. Rains are not excluded on the weekend. In 2020 the current world champion won in Istanbul thanks to a magnificent tire management with one stop: eight laps on full wet tires, followed by 50 on intermediate tires. Now the green light is awaited in Turkey.

6 October – 17:23

