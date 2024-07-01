British Grand Prix, the final act of the back-to-back-to-back. Third consecutive race without a break for Formula 1, which finds itself battling on the historic Silverstone track after having archived the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.
In this regard, the Austrian track owned by Red Bull has given unmistakable signals. The performance hierarchies of Formula 1 have changed and it is no longer a question of adapting to the different types of track. Red Bull, albeit with difficulty, in the hands of Max Verstappen continues to show that it is the beacon of Formula 1. Perhaps in a less luminous way, but still concrete.
It is behind the team led by Christian Horner that things have changed. Ferrari has given up its place as Red Bull’s main rival to McLaren. From Miami onwards – excluding the extemporaneous parenthesis of Monte-Carlo – the team led by Andrea Stella has made a step forward enough to deserve to fight with Red Bull, overtaking both Mercedes and the Scuderia from Maranello.
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Indeed, there are those in this ranking who have regressed not only due to the merits of others, but also for having introduced innovations which, to date, work less than expected and continue to have bouncing problems which others have managed to eliminate or manage. We are talking about Ferrari, which at Zeltweg showed that it has slipped to fourth place among the teams in terms of on-track performance.
An important reaction will be needed from Ferrari, even if three races in a row mean they don’t have the time necessary to make the most of what they have new and make it work in the best way. The week off after Silverstone could prove necessary…
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sky Schedule (Live)
Friday 5 July
Free Practice 1: 1.30pm – 2.30pm
Free Practice 2: 5.00pm – 6.00pm
Saturday 6th July
Free Practice 3: 12.30pm – 1.30pm
Qualifying: 16:00 – 17:00
Sunday 7th July
Race: 4pm
TV8 schedule (deferred)
Saturday 6 July
Qualifications: hours
Sunday 7 July
Competition:
Motorsport.com schedule (LIVE LIVE)
Friday 5 July
Free Practice 1: 13:00 – 14:30
Free Practice 2: 4:30pm – 6:00pm
Saturday 6 July
Free Practice 3: 12:00 – 13:30
Qualifying: 3:30 – 5:00 p.m.
Sunday 7th July
Race: 3:30 pm
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
British GP 2024: Track Stats and Numbers
First edition of the GP: 1950
Circuit length: 5,891 meters
Number of laps: 52
Curve: 18 (2 DRS zones)
Race distance: 306,198 km
Record lap: 1’27″097 (Max Verstappen – Red Bull)
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
