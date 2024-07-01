British Grand Prix, the final act of the back-to-back-to-back. Third consecutive race without a break for Formula 1, which finds itself battling on the historic Silverstone track after having archived the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.

In this regard, the Austrian track owned by Red Bull has given unmistakable signals. The performance hierarchies of Formula 1 have changed and it is no longer a question of adapting to the different types of track. Red Bull, albeit with difficulty, in the hands of Max Verstappen continues to show that it is the beacon of Formula 1. Perhaps in a less luminous way, but still concrete.

It is behind the team led by Christian Horner that things have changed. Ferrari has given up its place as Red Bull’s main rival to McLaren. From Miami onwards – excluding the extemporaneous parenthesis of Monte-Carlo – the team led by Andrea Stella has made a step forward enough to deserve to fight with Red Bull, overtaking both Mercedes and the Scuderia from Maranello.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Indeed, there are those in this ranking who have regressed not only due to the merits of others, but also for having introduced innovations which, to date, work less than expected and continue to have bouncing problems which others have managed to eliminate or manage. We are talking about Ferrari, which at Zeltweg showed that it has slipped to fourth place among the teams in terms of on-track performance.

An important reaction will be needed from Ferrari, even if three races in a row mean they don’t have the time necessary to make the most of what they have new and make it work in the best way. The week off after Silverstone could prove necessary…

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sky Schedule (Live)

Friday 5 July

Free Practice 1: 1.30pm – 2.30pm

Free Practice 2: 5.00pm – 6.00pm

Saturday 6th July

Free Practice 3: 12.30pm – 1.30pm

Qualifying: 16:00 – 17:00

Sunday 7th July

Race: 4pm

TV8 schedule (deferred)

Saturday 6 July

Qualifications: hours

Sunday 7 July

Competition:

Motorsport.com schedule (LIVE LIVE)

Friday 5 July

Free Practice 1: 13:00 – 14:30

Free Practice 2: 4:30pm – 6:00pm

Saturday 6 July

Free Practice 3: 12:00 – 13:30

Qualifying: 3:30 – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday 7th July

Race: 3:30 pm

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

British GP 2024: Track Stats and Numbers

First edition of the GP: 1950

Circuit length: 5,891 meters

Number of laps: 52

Curve: 18 (2 DRS zones)

Race distance: 306,198 km

Record lap: 1’27″097 (Max Verstappen – Red Bull)