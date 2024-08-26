It’s our turn again. Formula 1, having left Zandvoort, is preparing to face the last European event of the 2024 Formula 1 season, the Italian Grand Prix which will be held at the Autodromo Internazionale di Monza.

The Brianza track, which has always been one of the temples of speed, will force all the teams to choose configurations that are rather light from an aerodynamic point of view compared to the majority of the tracks on the calendar due to its long straights that characterise it.

The racetrack, moreover, has recently been at the center of a renovation that involved both the infrastructure and the track. We recall in fact that the main novelty is represented by the more sinuous design of the First Variant.

Red Bull, McLaren, Mercedes and Ferrari will return to battle for victory and podium positions, but it is obvious that the Scuderia from Maranello will be under special observation. It will race at home, but the fans will be waiting to see if the long-awaited innovations for the SF-24 will be brought to the debut and if these will allow Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz to return to fighting for the top after a summer lacking in satisfaction.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24 Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Furthermore, staying at Ferrari, it will also be the last appearance in front of the Italian public of Carlos Sainz as a driver of the Prancing Horse and also the last of Lewis Hamilton as an opponent. Next year the Madrid native will defend the colors of Williams, while the 7-time world champion will wear the red overalls to try for the eighth world championship with Ferrari.

Max Verstappen will try to defend his lead in the World Championship – although his margin over his rivals is still very wide – and Red Bull will do everything to prevent McLaren and, why not, even Ferrari from getting any closer.

Home race also for Racing Bulls, who will try to give the best possible car to Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo to chase that sixth place in the Constructors’ Championship that would put them back on track after a very complicated 2023.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W15 Photo by: Erik Junius

Italian GP: TV schedules

Sky and NowTV Schedule (Live)

Friday 30th August

Free Practice 1: 1.30pm – 2.30pm

Free Practice 2: 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Saturday 31st August

Free Practice 3: 12:30 – 13:30

Qualifying: 16:00 – 17:00

Sunday 1st August

Race: 3:00 pm

TV8 Schedule

Saturday 31st August

Qualifying: 16:00 – 17:00

Sunday 1st August

Race: 3:00 pm

Motorsport.com Schedule (LIVE)

Friday 30th August

Free Practice 1: 13:00 – 14:30

Free Practice 2: 4:30pm – 6:00pm

Saturday 31st August

Free Practice 3: 12:00 – 13:30

Qualifying: 3:30 – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday 1st August

Race: 2.30pm

Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Italian GP 2024: Monza numbers

First Grand Prix held: 1950

Runway length: 5,793 meters

Number of laps expected: 53

Total race distance: 306,720 kilometers

DRS Zones: 2 (Sector 2 and 3)

Record lap: 1’21″046 (Rubens Barrichello, Ferrari, Ferrari F2004)