The week-long break after the back-to-back-to-back is over. Formula 1 is getting ready to return to the track at the Hungaroring for the Hungarian Grand Prix, yet another event scheduled in this part of the season on the Old Continent.

The hunt for Red Bull is more open than ever, although the real question now is who will be the real challenger of the Milton Keynes team for the rest of the season. All eyes are on the Mercedes garage.

The team led by Toto Wolff has been able to bring home 2 victories in the last races held. The first, at the Red Bull Ring, was won by George Russell for being in the right place at the right time. Lewis Hamilton’s at Silverstone, on the other hand, was a show of strength.

Now the W15 is a credible, competitive single-seater, and it seems that in Brackley they have found what they were looking for. That detail they have been chasing since last year and that, according to the Mercedes engineers, has been under their noses for some time.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG Photo by: Erik Junius

The results have proved them right, but now comes the hardest part, that is, confirming themselves. To do so, Mercedes will have to fight against Red Bull, but also against the usual McLaren. The Woking team is undoubtedly a constant and it is so in every sense. It is so from the performance point of view – improved not a little since Miami onwards – but also from the point of view of errors, now such a vast series that it raises more than one question about being ready to put Red Bull in crisis for an entire year.

After the three certainties of the moment, the world circus is asking itself a question: will Ferrari find a way to return to the group in contention to win? After Monaco, Maranello made updates that, at least until today, have not worked. Although the correlation between simulations and track has given the hoped-for numbers, collateral problems have appeared on the SF-24s that have limited them.

First Sainz and then Vasseur said that the comparison test done by the team at Silverstone made the engineers understand what is not working. A good starting point, but it will be necessary to react quickly to not remain too far behind the best.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38 Photo by: Erik Junius

Hungarian GP: TV schedules (Italian time)

Sky Schedule (Live)

Friday 19th July

Free Practice 1: 1.30pm – 2.30pm

Free Practice 2: 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Saturday 20th July

Free Practice 3: 12:30 – 13:30

Qualifying: 16:00 – 17:00

Sunday 21st July

Race: 3:00 pm

TV8 Schedule

Saturday 20th July

Qualifications: hours

Sunday 21st July

Race: hours

Motorsport.com Schedule (LIVE)

Friday 19th July

Free Practice 1: 13:00 – 14:30

Free Practice 2: 4:30pm – 6:00pm

Saturday 20th July

Free Practice 3: 12:00 – 13:30

Qualifying: 3:30 – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday 21st July

Race: 2.30pm

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 Photo by: Erik Junius

Hungarian GP: all the numbers from the Hungaroring

First Grand Prix contested: 1986

Runway length: 4,381 meters

Number of laps expected: 70

Total race distance: 306.63 kilometers

DRS Zones: 1 (Speed ​​trap in Sector 3)

Record lap: 1’16″627 (Lewis Hamilton, 2022, Mercedes W11)