The holidays are over, it’s time to get back to business. Formula 1 is back racing this weekend and it does so with another European event, the Dutch Grand Prix, which will see Max Verstappen arrive as the leader of the World Championship, but with many more unknowns compared to a first part of the season that seemed to have already directed the world title towards him.

Zandvoort, with its elevated track, is back in the spotlight and will be the perfect environment to understand if McLaren will still be the team to beat after the last few outings in which – regardless of the results – the papaya single-seaters have set the world championship circus on fire, giving a decisive blow to a Red Bull that is unrecognisable after the farewell of Adrian Newey.

Max Verstappen will still have the big goal of winning at home. Qualifying will be crucial to try to get behind both MCL36s and, perhaps, also a Mercedes that has become much stronger and more consistent compared to the first part of the season.

The W15s have won 3 of the last 4 races and the impression is that they can be in the game for the next races too. The one who will have to find themselves is Ferrari. Having gone from being second to fourth force, the Scuderia from Maranello has sacrificed some races to understand how to solve the problems that arose from the introduction of some innovations at the beginning of the summer that have caused the SF-24s to bounce.

There is also great curiosity to see how the midfield teams will recover. Haas and Racing Bulls gave the impression of having made significant progress during the races before the break, but Alpine, Williams and Sauber certainly do not intend to end the season at the bottom of the table.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo credit: Red Bull Content Pool

Dutch Grand Prix: TV schedules and LIVE coverage (Italian time)

Sky and NowTV Schedule (Live)

Friday 23rd August

Free Practice 1: 12:30 – 13:30

Free Practice 2: 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Saturday 24th August

Free Practice 3: 11:30 – 12:30

Qualifying: 3:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Sunday 25th August

Race: 3:00 pm

TV8 Schedule (Delayed)

Saturday 24th August

Qualifying: 6:00 p.m.

Sunday 25th August

Race: 6:30 pm

Motorsport.com Schedule (LIVE)

Friday 23rd August

Free Practice 1: 12:00 – 13:30

Free Practice 2: 3:30pm – 5:00pm

Saturday 24th August

Free Practice 3: 11:00 – 12:30

Qualifying: 2.30pm – 4.00pm

Sunday 25th August

Race: 2.30pm

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Dutch GP 2023: the numbers from Zandvoort

First Grand Prix held: 1952

Runway length: 4,259 meters

Number of laps expected: 72

Total race distance: 306,587 kilometers

DRS Zones: 2 (Sector 2 and 3)

Record lap: 1’11″097 (Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 2021)