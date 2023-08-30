Ferrari will show up at Monza, home of the Italian Grand Prix, with a series of chromatic innovations involving the livery of the single-seaters, the drivers’ overalls, but also the helmets that Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr.

Today the Maranello team unveiled the colors of the two helmets that Leclerc and Sainz will wear this weekend. These are two very different helmets from the usual ones that the two standard bearers of the Reds usually wear during the season.

For Charles Leclerc the livery will be purely yellow with black inserts. Yellow is the basis for a design that includes two lateral black bands that embrace the number 16, Leclerc’s race number, which bears the colors of the flag of the Principality of Monaco.

The same colors – i.e. red and white – appear in the lower rear part of the helmet. Black also appears on the shell, forming the background of the Italian tricolor, and on the chin guard. The Italian flag also appears on yellow, on the lower sides of the helmet.

Helmet of Charles Leclerc, Ferrari Photo by: Ferrari

If Leclerc’s helmet has a touch of modernity, Carlos Sainz’s has an exceptional retro soul. Unlike the one intended for Leclerc, the helmet of the Madrid player has a black base. On one side of the helmet stands the race number, 55 in black, enclosed in a white circle.

On the opposite side is Carlos’ surname, written in white and placed under the Italian tricolor. The Spanish flag could not be missing: there is a yellow and red band that divides the helmet into two hemispheres, as well as a horizontal band that starts from the chin guard, goes around the helmet and joins the starting point always with the same colors .

Two helmets with opposite colors, which will make it easy to recognize Charles and Carlos. This is the latest chromatic novelty after the livery of the SF-23 presented yesterday and the new colors of the overalls, presented a few days ago.

