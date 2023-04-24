One month after the last grand prix, Formula 1 is back in the spotlight this weekend to contest the fourth round of the season, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

On the city track of Baku, the protagonists of the world champion Circus will find themselves facing a new challenge, that is a new weekend format that will certainly attract the curious, but also support and perhaps even some criticism.

The Sprint Race on Saturday will be held in Azerbaijan, but from Friday things will be different. The presence of the first free practice session will remain unchanged, while the qualifying sessions which will be held in the afternoon will outline the starting grid of the Sunday grand prix.

However, it will be Saturday to guarantee important news. In place of the second free practice session which should have been held in the morning, qualifying will take place which will define the starting grid of the Sprint Race. The sprint race will be held on Saturday afternoon.

Unchanged on Sunday, with the main course, the race, which will start at 1:00 pm Italian time and will last 51 laps, for a total of 306,049 kilometres.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

Baku will also be one of the first places of interest when it comes to car upgrades. In fact, the teams will begin to bring important innovations to try to evolve the cars which, until now, have only been able to enjoy a few modifications.

It will be the first step towards changes that promise to be very important. Just think of Mercedes, which however will bring the W14B to Imola. But also to Ferrari, Alpine and the teams fighting in the middle group.

Azerbaijan GP: Baku numbers

First edition of the Azerbaijan GP: 2017 (2016 Baku hosted the European GP)

Runway length: 6,003 meters

Race distance: 306,049 kilometres

Number of laps: 51

Record lap: 1’43’009 (Charles Leclerc, 2019)

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023: TV times (Italian time)

Sky Schedule (Live)

Friday 28th April

Free Practice 1: 11:30 – 12:30

Qualifying Race: 3.00pm – 4.00pm

Saturday 29th April

Sprint Race Qualifying: 11:30 – 12:30

Sprint Races: 3.30pm – 4.30pm

Sunday 30th April

Race: 1.00pm – 3.00pm

TV8 schedule (deferred)

Friday 28th April

Race qualifications: 10.00 pm

Saturday 29th April

Sprint Race: 6.45 pm

Sunday 30th April

Race: 18.00

Motorsport.com Schedule (LIVE Live)

Friday 28th April

Free Practice 1: 11:00 – 12:40

Race Qualifying: 2.30pm – 4.10pm

Saturday 29th April

Sprint Race qualifying: 11:00 – 12:40

Sprint Races: 3.00pm – 4.40pm

Sunday 30th April

Race: 12:30 – 15:00