Formula 1 will be a torrid summer. Not only for the temperatures, but also for the frequency with which we will see the single-seaters on the track. This weekend the world champion Circus is immediately back as a protagonist to hold the Austrian Grand Prix, one of the fundamental stages of recent years regarding the European season of the maximum expression of covered-wheel motorsport.

The balance of power in today’s F1 is constantly changing. Red Bull continues to be the brightest beacon, the one to follow and chase for all the teams that have ambitions of victory. But the gaps – we have seen it in a few races now – are very different compared to last season.

Max Verstappen and all the members of Milton Keynes know well that they can no longer face the weekends with serenity. The opponents are much closer, fiercer and hungry for victory, in addition to the fact that dethroning the team that has dominated F1 since the end of 2021 from the throne and doing so on the track it owns would have even greater value.

McLaren, but also Ferrari and Mercedes will try once again. It will be interesting to understand which car will be closest to the RB20. A role, that of second force, which has passed from hand to hand, race after race, track after track. An uncertainty that makes this first half of the season very interesting, much more than what was reasonable to think between February and March, i.e. after the presentations of the cars and after the only three days of pre-season testing carried out in Sakhir, Bahrain.

There are also other teams that have important objectives. Racing Bulls, after bringing the most significant package of innovations of the season in the previous round, wants to extrapolate the maximum possible to continue the hunt for Aston Martin and fifth place in the Constructors’ World Championship.

Behind the Faenza team, however, they are fighting to try to leave the slums and not finish the season in last place and the teams that have this objective are many and, in some cases, even surprising. Just think of Alpine, which has regressed in a worrying way in a couple of seasons. In short, there will certainly be no shortage of irons in the fire this weekend too…

Austrian GP 2024: TV times (Italian time)

Sky and NowTV schedule (Live)

Friday 28 June

Free Practice 1: 12.30pm – 1.30pm

Sprint Qualifying: 4.30pm – 5.14pm

Saturday 29 June

Sprint Race: 12.00 – 13.00

Qualifying: 4.00pm – 5.00pm

Sunday 30 June

Race: 3pm

Austrian GP 2024: all the numbers from the Red Bull Ring

First edition of the GP: 1970

Circuit length: 4,318 meters

Number of laps: 71

Curves: 10 (3 DRS zones)

Race distance: 306,452 km

Record lap: 1’05″619 (Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren)