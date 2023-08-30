Monza will be the last European stage of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship, then the world champion Circus will leave the Old Continent to start the tour across the Atlantic. Today Pirelli revealed the compounds it will bring to the Grands Prix of Singapore, Japan and Qatar.

At the Singapore Grand Prix, scheduled from 15 to 17 September – i.e. the Formula 1 round following the one in Monza – Pirelli will bring the following compounds:

Pirelli P Zero White Hard C3

Pirelli P Zero Yellow Medium C4

Pirelli P Zero Red Soft C5

This is the softest possible choice, considering that the 2023 Pirelli range goes from the C0, the hardest compound, to the C5, the softest one. A choice already made in the past due to the nature of the circuit, which is tortuous and demanding on the tires under braking and traction.

At the Japanese Grand Prix, which will be held in Suzuka from 22 to 24 September, Pirelli has decided to bring the following compounds:

Pirelli P Zero White Hard C1

Pirelli P Zero Yellow Medium C2

Pirelli P Zero Red Soft C3

In this case, the Italian manufacturer has decided to rely on harder compounds than in Singapore due to the nature of the track due to the lateral loads to which the tires will be subjected.

At the second edition of the Qatar Grand Prix (October 6-8), which will be held in Losail, Pirelli instead opted for these compounds:

Pirelli P Zero White Hard C1

Pirelli P Zero Yellow Medium C2

Pirelli P Zero Red Soft C3

Losail is a very demanding track for tyres, moreover it will have the unknown factor of the asphalt, which has just been redone, as well as the structures in the paddock considering the fact that it will remain on the Formula 1 calendar for the next 10 years. The choice of tires is the same as for Suzuka.

We must also remember that although the choice of compound names made this year for the three races in question is the same as last year, the C1 is a completely new compound compared to last year. The old C1 is now the C0, while the 2023 C1 is an all new compound, slightly softer than last year’s compound.