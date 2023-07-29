F1 to Alpine’s rescue on power units

One of the most important topics of the F1 Commission held yesterday in Spa-Francorchamps concerned the rebalancing of the performance of the power units, following the request for help from the Alpine to reach a level at least comparable to that of Honda, Ferrari and Mercedes. The Federation, analyzing the performance of the power units, has established that the engine built in Viry Chatillon actually has an excessive gap (we are talking about 30 horsepower) and solutions are being examined to at least partially mend the gap between the engines.

The press release from the F1 Commission

At its meeting, the F1 Commission decided to rely on the Power Unit Advisory Committeewhich will then have to propose some solution to the commission itself in order to rebalance the performance of the power units, theoretically frozen starting from 2022.

“In relation to power units, at the beginning of this regulatory cycle it was agreed with the manufacturers that there would be the possibility to adjust the performance of the engines from 2023, to avoid a significant difference in performance being blocked for a period prolonged. The FIA ​​analyzed the power unit data of the cars in the first half of 2023 and concluded that there is a significant performance gap between competitors“, reads the note also taken from the FIA ​​website.

“Based on the commitment of power unit manufacturers and the performance differences noted above, the F1 Commission has discussed ways to remedy this discrepancy. The power unit manufacturers represented in the F1 Commission have decided to mandate the Power Unit Advisory Committee to consider this issue and submit proposals to the Commission“.