Budapest, Hungary.- Sergio Michel Perez Mendoza He tried to alleviate a fatal classification in Hungarian Ring Today at closing time thirteenth race of Formula One in P7after leaving P16.

In it Hungarian Grand Prix he Mexican He played his best cards to recover in a negative panorama at the cost of succumbing in the ‘Qualy‘.

His elimination made him disappear among the leading runners, so in Budapest maximized his ‘RB20′ to rescue points that serve for the pilots tournament and of builders.

‘Checo’ Pérez, in this drought that has been stalking him since Emilia-Romagna Grand Prixbarely contributed fifteen points for his team Red Bull Racingwho could lose the leadership because of how strong its closest competitors appear to be: McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes.

Sergio Perez finished P7 in the Hungarian GP

Twitter Sergio Perez

This Sunday in Hungary he Mexican pilot scored six, but they were not enough to defend the sixth placegiven that Lewis Hamilton surpassed it by one digit after climbing to podium.

Sergio Perez He is now seventh with 125 and before the summer break he will have one last race coming up, the Belgian Grand Prixwhich could define their future.

He Austrian advisor, Helmut Markohe says that after Spa-Francorchamps There will be a meeting in which they will decide on the future of the team.

Helmut Marko would call Perez’s attention

AP

After the competition he acknowledged that Perez Mendoza did a good job careerbut he remembered that after the Belgian GP will sit with him CEO, Christian Hornerto know the happy plan of Red Bull Racing.

«Sergio Perez He had a very good race, the strategy worked there and everything (was) very good and we are sticking to our process (with him): on Monday, after SpaI will fly to England and I’m going to talk to Horner the plan,” he told Austrian media outlet ORF.

