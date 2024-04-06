The Mexican pilot, Sergio “Checo” Pérez he made 3 second places in the Japanese Grand Prixtwo of them in the free sessions and one more in the Classification, a situation that will give him the opportunity to start on the first line in the race in Suzuki.

Pérez Mendoza has had a great performance in Japan to the point that one of his biggest critics since his arrival at Red Bull, Helmut Marko, has given some statements that make clear the stage of grace in which the Mexican finds himself. Marko highlighted Checo's good moment, even ensuring that he was very close to Verstappen.

“I think Checo has been better than expected. Especially after a really bad weekend here last year,” he commented when remembering Pérez's abandonment in 2023. After that, he assured that he sees the Mexican in very good shape, having achieved 1-2 in the season for the third time in the season. the exit.

Checo Pérez after his participation in the Japanese GP Qualification | Photo: X Checo Pérez

“It has improved incredibly, but the main reason is that we made this car upgrade work right away. The set-up worked in the end and as a result it was 1-2, which we had not achieved in a long time,” he told ORF Sport.

He even commented that he sees him with more attitude and desire to stand out on the track, “He has started the races with a different attitude this year. He no longer tries to follow his technical path because the cars are almost identical in terms of set-up.” he sentenced.

Likewise, he said that Checo Pérez is somewhat worried about the issue of renewal, and perhaps some of that has to do with the fact that he is showing great improvement for this 2024 Formula 1 season.