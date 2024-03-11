Austria, Vienna.- The season 2024 of Formula One began with a couple of victories Max Verstappen-pilot of Red Bull Racing-, in the Great prizes of Bahrain and Saudi Arabiarespectively.

However, the topic that is discussed in the upper category of the motoring is the problem of director of the team of the energy drink, Christian Hornerwho was accused by a Red Bull employee by 'misconduct'.

He chief of the Red Bulls-who has held that position since the formation of the team in 2005-, was acquitted after an internal investigation hours before the opening of this campaign of the Formula One.

However, the scandal grew when it became known that Helmut Marko I would be suspended of Red Bull Racing for an alleged “information leak” about the issue involving Christian Horner.

Helmut Marko talks with Sergio Pérez

AP

He adviser of the team based in Milton Keynes broke the silence prior to Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. In statements to the Austrian radio station 'ORF', former pilot 80 years old rejected all types of accusations against him.

«Absolute nonsense. “I'm happy just to have my 'Phone half controlled,” he said. Helmut Marko.

Christian Horner with Checo Pérez and Max Verstappen

Instagram christianhorner

«I have not seen this report or any of these 'chats'. I have deliberately stayed out of it. Partnering with it was almost like a planned operation, as I realized. “Cunning”, as I would say (Niki Lauda», added the Red Bull Racing advisor.

