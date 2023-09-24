Suzuka, Japan.- Helmut Marko returned to prominence after the controversy he caused weeks ago for making inappropriate comments about Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez, after his performance in the Italian Grand Prixwhere he finished second by coming back in monza.

Now that the Formula One celebrated the Japanese Grand Prix he mexican pilot withdrew from the competition held in the Suzuka Circuitin lap 15, for stating that “he felt strange” about his RB19 because of the blows he suffered from the beginning of the race.

He Red Bull Racing advisor, Helmut Markohad said that he would not speak again “if there are any questions about ‘Checo’ Pérez. I will only talk about sports issues. “Well at the end of the competition he said that Sergio Perez abandoned the Grand Prix for “not coping with the speed of Max Verstappen“.

«It was an unhappy day. It actually started in free practice, where he couldn’t cope with the speed of Max (Verstappen). Then in the race everything that could go wrong went wrong, but I’m confident he’ll be there again next race,” he said.

As to Max Verstappen, Helmut Marko surrendered to him for his victory in Japan which, in addition, earned the Austrian team he two-time constructors’ championship in Formula One, the team’s sixth title and the most overwhelming in its history.

«Max (Verstappen) I was hugely motivated after the weekend in Singapore. The way that Max has driven has been incredible. His exit was not the best, but he still managed to keep the two McLaren. “Once he got the lead, he was able to control the race quite easily,” he noted.

