One week before the 2024 season of the Formula 1 start, Helmut MarkoRed Bull advisor has already issued the first warning for the team and which is directed at the Mexican driver, Sergio “Checo” Pérez to whom he advises to be very precise in his actions to score points and avoid mistakes.

Marko is one of the most controversial F1 characters due to his unfiltered statements, and Checo Pérez is one of his main victims, although on some occasions he has tried to advise him to improve, as he has done on this occasion where he explains that you should focus on him and not on what he does Max Verstappen.

“(Checo) Pérez needs to get Max out of his head to promote his own program“, he told Auto Motor und Sport. These words have a reason, in 2023, the Mexican focused a lot on the Dutchman's work to the point that he did not pay attention to his career, a situation that led him to have one of the worst streaks in a long time.

Checo Pérez, Red Bull driver | Photo: EFE

Helmut Marko has made it clear to Checo that Max is a step higher on some occasions and that it will be difficult to beat him, even so they hope that the Mexican can do his job well as second in command and score points for Red Bull, which is his main function , just as happened a year ago where they won everything by leading.

As far as the new car is concerned, Marko is confident that he will have a new chance to shine with the RB20, although he does not deny that there is a possibility that something else could come out and the car does not work as expected. “It's always a risk. If you look at Mercedes, they had some problems, but Our car worked from the first lap. So we are proud and happy“, he stated.

The Formula 1 season is scheduled to start on February 29 with the Bahrain Grand Prix where Max Verstappen will seek to score the first points for Red Bull and where Checo has already given great driving samples with his new car.