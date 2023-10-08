The 2023 Qatar Grand Prix will be remembered as one of the toughest in the recent history of Formula 1. Dehydration, exhaustion, fainting are just some of the symptoms experienced at the end of the race by several drivers, including Logan Sargeant, Alexander Albon and Lance Stroll.

The most striking case concerned the American Williams driver, who even stopped during the race, on lap 43 of the scheduled 57, after several radio communications with his garage in which he let it be known that he was no longer able to continue.

The last conversation with his engineer ended like this: “There is no shame in retiring if you are not physically well. You don’t have to worry.” Sargeant, a few moments later, let Nico Hulkenberg slip past, slowing down noticeably and returning to the pits.

Logan struggled to get out of the cockpit of his car, being helped by two mechanics. He subsequently underwent some checks at the Lusail track Medical Center to hydrate him again.

Williams, a few minutes after the end of the race, made it known that Sargeant’s physical condition had been aggravated by debilitation due to a flu he had earlier this week.

“Following Logan’s withdrawal from the grand prix, the driver was assessed and discharged by the on-site medical team after suffering from intense dehydration during the race, weakened further by flu symptoms earlier this week,” it reads the press release from the Grove team.

Alexander Albon had the same fate as his teammate, although he was less debilitated due to not having contracted the flu: “Alex was taken to the Medical Center to be treated for acute heat exposure. He has now been evaluated and discharged by the medical team,” the team said.

It didn’t go much better for Lance Stroll, who almost fainted once he got out of his AMR23 at the end of the race. Esteban Ocon also felt a strong discomfort during the final part of the race. The Canadian from Aston Martin was taken to the Medical Center by ambulance, while the Frenchman from Alpine lay down in the back garage still in his suit to try to recover, as he did in the relaxation room of the rear podium Oscar Piastri.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, McLaren, on the back podium of the Qatar GP See also This is how the 2023/24 Bundesliga classification remains after the third day

This situation was generated by the heat, humidity and the introduction of the obligation of three stops for each driver to be made during the race (every 18 laps done with each compound to avoid microfractures on the tires due to the roughness of the Lusail curbs ). These factors led the drivers to do race stints pushed to the end without having to manage the tyres, worsening an already complex status quo.

At the end of the race George Russell, Mercedes driver and director of the GPDA, used eloquent words to describe the situation faced by the drivers in Lusail.

“It was absolutely brutal, by far the most physical race I’ve ever done. I felt close to fainting throughout the race. I’ve never felt anything like this before. I asked my engineer to try and encourage me to try to distract me.”

“I do a lot of training in the heat, in the sauna, so I push my body to the limit and sometimes you need to get out of the sauna. That’s how I felt starting from lap 20 of the race. I had the visor open throughout the race and there was hot air, but it was better than nothing”, concluded the British pilot.

Charles Leclerc, fifth at the wheel of the only Ferrari that started the Qatar Grand Prix, was equally explicit in presenting the situation experienced in the race. Interesting – but perhaps difficult to implement – is the idea of ​​moving the race to another period of the year to avoid situations of heat and humidity like those experienced today.

“I think this race was the hardest race of our entire career because of the heat. It was crazy. And then because of the high-speed corners and, thirdly, we all made three pit stops, and that took us to push more. And in the high-speed corners we were forced to push much more than usual.”

“This point, in my opinion, has been underestimated. It’s difficult to explain how difficult it was. I was really at the limit. We have to be very careful about these things and perhaps it would be appropriate to return to racing here at another time of the year from 2024”.