The idea of ​​introducing a wildcard system in Formula 1 to provide racing opportunities for rookie drivers has been discussed by teams and series officials this week.

Motorsport.com has learned that one of the topics put forward for consideration at the F1 Commission meeting in London on Tuesday was whether a wildcard system was worth introducing.

The idea is believed to be to provide a greater opportunity for young or rookie drivers to gain experience in F1, a system that works well in other categories such as MotoGP, where extra bikes are entered.

However, introducing wildcards in F1 would be much more complicated, as there is no option to allow teams to enter third cars due to financial and logistical considerations.

Firstly, with F1 teams having to abide by cost-cap rules and many teams already struggling to stay within budget limits, there is no financial option for running a third car.

Furthermore, it would be logistically impossible. Teams only bring two built chassis to a race weekend, and there would be endless complications to manage an additional car – and that’s before you factor in the personnel to operate them and the limited garage space already.

Oliver Bearman, Haas VF-24 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

The only way a wildcard system could work in F1 would be for the young driver to replace one of the regulars.

The idea of ​​swapping drivers was apparently the core of the F1 Commission’s proposal. However, it was quickly concluded that this would not be a good move for either the teams or the fans.

With A-list stars such as Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc having to miss out on one practice session a year while a rookie takes charge of their car, it was felt that extending this to a whole weekend would be a step too far.

Although the wildcard idea has been shelved for the time being, F1 and the teams still want to explore ways to give rookies more track time. This could be through extra testing sessions.

The teams also agreed that there are occasions during the year, as happened with Oliver Bearman in Saudi Arabia, when youngsters get the chance to race because one of the team’s established drivers is unwell.

How the Wildcard System Works in MotoGP

MotoGP has long had a wildcard system, with manufacturers using extra bikes at selected events throughout the year.

In the past, the main motivation was to give local drivers a chance to compete at home events, but more recently the wildcards have been test drivers.

The system currently in force is based on a concession system, in which the different manufacturers are classified according to the number of points obtained in the previous season.

For the 2024 season, this means that reigning champion Ducati cannot race with any wildcards, while KTM, Aprilia, Honda and Yamaha are entitled to six entries.

Wildcard drivers cannot score points towards the team championship unless they are the lead driver, but any points they score count towards the drivers’ championship.